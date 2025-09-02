Earthquake Brace + Bolt Expands to Rentals, Local ZIP Codes Now Eligible

The California Residential Mitigation Program (CRMP) has announced the reopening of its Earthquake Brace + Bolt (EBB) grant program for 2025, giving thousands of homeowners and landlords across the state a chance to strengthen older homes against seismic damage. Registration runs from August 20 through October 1, with grants of up to $3,000 available for qualified properties.

The program, which previously focused only on owner-occupied homes, has now been expanded to include rental properties and other non-owner-occupied residences. That means landlords with qualifying structures can also apply for funds to secure their investments and better protect tenants. Eligible homes are generally wood-framed, built before 1980, and constructed with raised foundations—houses most at risk during earthquakes.

This year’s expansion covers more than 1,100 ZIP Codes across California, including 303 that were added earlier in 2025. That means many local residents—well beyond just Lakewood—now qualify for retrofit assistance. CRMP officials said more than $20 million in funding will be available statewide during this round.

Income-qualified homeowners may also receive up to $7,000 in additional supplemental grants, covering as much as 100 percent of retrofit costs. The work itself involves bolting a house to its foundation and bracing crawl space walls, measures proven to reduce the risk of collapse in a major quake.

Since its launch in 2013, the EBB program has helped more than 32,500 California homeowners complete seismic retrofits. Applications and ZIP Code eligibility lists are available at EarthquakeBraceBolt.com.

Contact Brian Hews at [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]) or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social

Like this: Like Loading...

Related