2 men shot and killed at Don Knabe Park in Cerritos

August 31, 2025

(KABC) — Two men were shot and killed early Sunday morning at a sports complex in Cerritos, and the suspects remain at large.

The incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. at Don Knabe Community Regional Park on Bloomfield Avenue.

Details are limited, but according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the two men were found shot at the park. They were rushed to the hospital where they later died.

According to the sheriff’s department, witnesses reported hearing between 20 to 25 gunshots and saw numerous vehicles leaving the scene.

“The gunshots were heard and then the vehicles were heard screeching out at a high rate of speed,” said LASD Lt. Daniel Vizcarra.

It’s unclear what sparked the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

