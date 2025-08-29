A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

By Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

A new season of musical and theatrical entertainment is officially underway at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA), and patrons have been out in force to experience all that this beautiful venue has to offer.

I was thrilled to join my City Council colleagues at the Theater last weekend to enjoy R&B sensation Boyz II Men, who entertained sold-out shows on back-to-back nights. In recent weeks, crowds also packed the CCPA to see Blues legend Buddy Guy and Pop icon Dionne Warwick, when special guests Kingfish and Stevie Wonder made appearances, respectively.

For over 30 years, our renowned and state-of-the-art CCPA has brought iconic shows and up-and-coming performers to our City, entertaining people of all ages and helping to stimulate our local economy.

Coming up in September, spectators can enjoy Rock group Kansas, hits from the 1990s during 90s Mixtape Live, R&B and Soul music with The Temptations & The Four Tops, Country star Trace Adkins, and more. View the full lineup of upcoming shows and book your tickets at cerritoscenter.com.

News about CCPA performances and key updates from our City can be received directly in your email inbox, as part of our transition from print to digital newsletters. Key components of our former print newsletter will remain through separate digital newsletters. To view our published digital newsletters and subscribe to future ones, visit cerritos.gov/cnewsdigital. Cerritos newsletters include City News, Library News, Lifelong Enrichment, and Community Services Program.

The City of Cerritos is committed to ensuring our community is properly informed of news, events, and classes. We look forward to expanding our digital communications efforts to achieve this service. In addition to our email notices, you can obtain information on news, events, and class offerings on the City’s website and follow us for updates on our social media channels.

