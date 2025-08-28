NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW: Silver Milk Jug once again at stake as city rivals battle

August 28, 2025

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X

The Cerritos High and Gahr High football teams first squared off in 1972 in what was called the Dairy Bowl in those days. Cerritos came through with a 13-10 victory and ever since, except for the 1975 season and again from 2018-2021, the city rivals have vied for the Silver Milk Jug, or Silver Milk Barrel, depending on what you want to call it.

They will meet on Friday with Cerritos looking to hold onto the prized object for a second straight season, which has not happened since defeating the Gladiators six straight times from 1999-2004.

Not too long ago, those schools along with Artesia High would play a round robin for supremacy in the ABC Unified School District. While it was easy for Artesia and Cerritos to play each other every season since they have been in the same league (Suburban or 605), or as a non-league contest, the Cerritos-Gahr rivalry was temporarily broken off following the 2017 season. While there haven’t been confirmed reports from either school as to why the teams did not play each other in 2018, 2019 or 2021, Gahr had won 13 straight in the series by a combined score of 561-56 with seven shutouts. You can come up with your own conclusions, but the season series currently stands at 24-24, including a Cerritos 37-0 victory last season.

“I don’t know if [the rivalry] has changed,” said Gahr head coach Greg Marshall. “I know Cerritos has changed; they’ve done a good job over there and they’re going to put a good product on the field every year. Last year, the game got away from us in the second half and the year before that, it was close. I think we’re equal and whoever plays better wins, which is a true rivalry. For years, it wasn’t a rivalry.”

This Friday’s game, which will be the HMG-Community News Game of the Week, will be the earliest the teams have met, and both enter with opening season losses last Friday. Cerritos trailed Cypress High 17-0 at the half, rallied for a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns from senior running back Labrenton Wilson, but came up short by three points. Wilson rushed for 53 yards on 17 carries while senior quarterback Justin Sagun was 13 of 23 for 117 yards with junior wide receiver Terrance Grissom catching eight of those passes for 65 yards.

Meanwhile, Gahr was throttled by Valley Christian High 41-0 on the road as very little went right for the Gladiators. Senior quarterback Roman Acosta was 14 of 24 for 93 yards and threw an interception while the running game was nearly invisible, gaining 19 yards on 16 carries. Sophomore De’Mir Cunningham had a dozen rushing yards on four carries and caught two passes for 12 yards while senior wide receiver Jaidyn Backus caught five passes for only 12 yards.

Before last season, Cerritos had shutout Gahr six other times, ranging from 6-0 in 2004 to 49-0 in 1986. Expect another Cerritos win but Gahr will put some points on the board.

Prediction: Cerritos 38, Gahr 7

Artesia (1-0) @ Maranatha High (1-0)-This game was played on Aug. 28. For a second straight season, Artesia was involved in a slugfest with Long Beach Cabrillo High, and this time around, the Pioneers outscored the Jaguars 28-12 in the second half to post a 56-26 victory.

Seven different ball carriers combined for 325 yards on 21 rushes and half a dozen touchdowns with junior running back Fermin Duran leading the way with 72 yards on five carries and scoring twice. Senior quarterback Joey Peck, who was two of five for 26 yards, carried twice for another 78 yards, scored once and threw for another. Senior Elijah Johnson also scored twice, one receiving and the other on a pick six.

This is presumed to be the first meeting with Maranatha, which is coming off a 34-14 win over Arroyo High last Friday. Quarterback Cooper Berry completed 18 of 27 passes for 234 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and added a 63-yard rushing touchdown. Defensively, Benecio Jimenez had a 14-yard interception return for another score.

Prediction: Artesia 28, Maranatha 14

Troy High (1-0) @ La Mirada High (1-0)-This game was played on Aug. 28. For the first three quarters of its season opener last Friday, La Mirada and South Gate High were involved in a one-possession game. Then the Matadores erupted for 20 points in the fourth quarter and went on to defeat the Rams 34-16. Junior running back Ismael Garcia tore through the South Gate defense for 237 yards on 27 touches and scored a pair of touchdowns as the Matadores rushed for nearly 300 yards. In the passing department, junior Isaac Cuevas and sophomore Ace Faagata combined to complete eight passes in 14 attempts for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Troy is coming off a 35-21 win over El Modena High last Friday in which it trailed 21-13 after three quarters. Quarterback Andrew Acuna missed on two of eight attempts, throwing for 59 yards while scoring a pair of touchdowns. Ethan Mundt gained 144 yards on 22 carries and scored once while the Warriors defense recorded two sacks and an interception.

Prediction: Troy 31, La Mirada 24

Savanna High (0-1) @ John Glenn High (0-1)-A close game after three quarters turned into a runaway last Friday for Glenn in its 47-21 loss to Mountain View High. After a scoreless first quarter, Mountain View scored twice in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead into the locker room. The Eagles would take a 15-14 lead on the strength of a one-yard and 18-yard touchdown runs from senior running back Okaro Lee and a safety. But the Vikings scored and got a two-point conversion, then added 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Savanna was no match for Bolsa Grande High last Friday in a 66-0 decision in which the Matadors scored 29 points in the first quarter and another 28 points in the second quarter. The Rebels were clearly a passing team as quarterback Nate Eich was eight of 21 for 49 yards while the running game produced one yard on 14 carries.

The last time these teams met, Glenn was on the north side of a 54-20 outcome. The previous season, Savanna defeated the Eagles 32-30.

Prediction: Glenn 28, Savanna 7

Norwalk High (1-0) @ Santa Fe High (1-0)-The vaunted double wing offense that has been successful for Norwalk for two decades was in midseason form as the Lancers rushed for nearly 500 yards in a 55-14 win at Montebello High last Friday. Senior running back Daron Walker led the purple and gold with 217 yards on 14 carries with a pair of touchdowns while senior running back Diego Cerritos added 204 yards on 16 rushes and found the endzone three times. Senior quarterback Axel Bustamante scored on a five-yard run, his only carry and completed one pass, a 50-yard touchdown strike to Walker. The defense held the Oilers to 134 yards, nine of which came on the ground.

Santa Fe squeaked past Pioneer High last Friday and despite the somewhat short proximity between the two schools, this is just the second meeting in over two decades. Last season, Norwalk was all over the Chiefs in a 48-13 contest.

Prediction: Norwalk 49, Santa Fe 7

Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana High (1-0) @ Valley Christian (1-0)-It was complete dominance for V.C. over Gahr last Friday in a 41-0 win as the Defenders piled up over 400 yards of total offense. It was just 13-0 at the half, but the hosts scored twice in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Now, the Defenders meet with former Olympic League foe Calvary Chapel out of Santa Ana. Last season’s 42-25 win over the Eagles was the first time since 2001 that V.C. had played Calvary Chapel. The last four meetings while the Eagles were in the Olympic League, V.C. won each time with the combined score being 122-28.

Calvary Chapel whitewashed Woodbridge High 35-0 last Friday, scoring 14 points in each of the first two quarters. Colin Wiles completed 11 of 23 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown while the Eagles gained 165 yards from seven different ball carriers. In addition, Eli Sutherland returned two fumbles, one going for a touchdown in the opening quarter.

“It will be a tough one,” said V.C. head coach Brendan Chambers. “I know they return a lot of their guys on defense, kind of like how we are. It will be interesting to see the film and break that thing down. But they’re a good team; well-coached, very disciplined, so we’ll see what it’s like. I think our defense can stack up against most teams right now.”

Prediction: V.C. 31, Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana 21

Last week’s predictions: 4-2

Season to date: 4-2

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Artesia fell to Roosevelt High 20-25, 25-19, 13-15 in the Silver Bracket championship match of the Montebello Tournament last Saturday, falling to 4-4. The Pioneers are not scheduled to play until Thursday when they go to Firebaugh High.

Cerritos is off to a hot start, winning all five matches thus far, including a 25-6, 25-13, 25-12 decision over Westminster High this past Tuesday. All five victories have been sweeps as Cerritos hosted Gahr on Aug. 28 and will welcome La Mirada on Tuesday before taking a 10-day break ahead of 605 League action.

Gahr is also off to a strong start, losing once in five matches. Last time out, the Gladiators defeated Schurr High 25-18, 25-14, 25-27, 25-21. Gahr will also host Bell Gardens High on Friday, go to Rosary Academy on Tuesday before entertaining Santa Fe High on Thursday.

Glenn is winless in four matches as it will host South El Monte High on Friday and Bassett High on Wednesday while La Mirada dropped a 25-7, 25-11, 25-11 match to Diamond Bar High to fall to 1-4. The Matadores will entertain Sonora High on Friday ahead of its tilt with Cerritos.

Norwalk (1-1) will host Firebaugh on Friday, Santa Fe on Tuesday and Whitney High on Thursday.

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

Artesia (0-2) hosted Rialto High this past Wednesday while Cerritos (2-3) visits Santiago High on Friday before hosting Buena Park High and Anaheim High early next week. The Dons then travel to Mark Keppel High on Thursday.

Gahr remains undefeated in five games after blanking Pioneer 58-0 this past Tuesday. It’s the third shutout for the Gladiators who will play Crean Lutheran High on Friday.

Glenn dropped a 30-6 decision to La Mirada this past Tuesday to fall to 1-3 as the Eagles will go to Magnolia High on Friday before hosting city rival Norwalk on Tuesday. Two days later, Glenn will welcome Santa Fe.

After getting blanked in its first three games, La Mirada defeated Los Altos High 13-6 this past Monday, then Glenn the next day. The Matadores will visit Canyon High on Wednesday.

Norwalk (4-3-1) lost to St. Bernard High 21-4 and Palos Verdes High 50-0 last Saturday and hosted Port of Los Angeles High on Aug. 28. After visiting Glenn on Tuesday, the Lancers will welcome Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary High on Wednesday.

