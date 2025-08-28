Chubby Cattle Opening in Cerritos Amid Egg Recall Linked to Salmonella

August 28, 2025

By Brian Hews

CERRITOS — As Chubby Cattle readies a new Cerritos location, health officials are warning about a nationwide egg recall tied to a Salmonella outbreak.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, working with state and federal agencies, linked illnesses to eggs distributed by Country Eggs, LLC. Investigators traced cases to Chubby Cattle’s Little Tokyo and Rowland Heights restaurants, sparking a voluntary recall.

To date, more than 95 illnesses have been reported across 14 states. Patients experienced fever, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and other symptoms consistent with Salmonella infection.

The recall covers Country Eggs, LLC large brown cage-free “sunshine yolks” and “omega-3 golden yolks” distributed June 16–July 9, 2025, in California and Nevada. Eggs were sold under the brand names Nagatoshi Produce, Misuho, and Nijiya Markets, marked with code CA 7695 and sell-by dates between July 1 and September 18, 2025. They were sold in cartons and bulk packs to stores and food distributors.

Officials advise consumers not to eat the recalled eggs. Check packaging labels carefully, discard or return affected products, and seek medical care if symptoms develop.

Most people recover from Salmonella within a week, but the illness can be serious for children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Residents who believe they became ill after eating recalled products can file a report at redcap.link/foodcomplaint

