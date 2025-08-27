Pico Rivera Residents on Edge After Back-to-Back Gas Station Shootings

Marc Sweet, 36, was fatally gunned down on Aug. 21, 2025, in what appears to be the first of two seemingly random shootings at Pico Rivera gas stations.

13-year-old Saith Mendez was pronounced dead at the scene.

August 27, 2025

Residents in Pico Rivera are on edge after two deadly shootings occurred at local gas stations within just three days, leaving the community shaken and demanding answers.

The first shooting happened Thursday, August 21, at a Shell station near Washington and Passons Boulevards, where a man was killed under still-unclear circumstances. Just two nights later, on Saturday, August 23, tragedy struck again when 13-year-old Saith Toledo Mendez was fatally shot outside a 76 gas station on Whittier Boulevard, where his mother worked. Authorities say the boy was waiting for his mother when a gunman in his twenties walked up, shot him in the back without warning, and fled.

Neighbors and customers expressed disbelief and grief. Friends of the victim’s mother described the act as senseless and cruel, noting that Saith had stepped up to help his mother after his father’s death earlier this year. Residents voiced frustration that violence has returned to a city they hoped was becoming safer.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are reviewing surveillance footage and continue to search for suspects in both cases. No arrests have been made, and investigators have not linked the two incidents. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Community members have set up a fundraiser to help Saith’s family with funeral costs, while many residents say the back-to-back shootings have left them wary of even routine stops at neighborhood gas stations. For now, Pico Rivera remains on edge, hoping for justice and a return to peace.

