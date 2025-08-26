A Little Good Goes a Long Way: Give Blood with Red Cross and PEANUTS®
August 26, 2025
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2025 — The American Red Cross is urging donors to give blood or platelets now to help maintain a steady supply. Donors of all types are needed, especially those with O positive and B negative blood, to ensure lifesaving products are available the moment patients need them.
This month, the Red Cross is partnering once again with PEANUTS to highlight the simple truth that a little good goes a long way. In honor of the 75th anniversary of PEANUTS, everyone who gives blood between August 29 and September 21 will receive a Red Cross x PEANUTS mystery bag containing one of four exclusive T-shirt designs, while supplies last. Some lucky donors will also find golden tickets in their bags, redeemable for the full set of shirts.
The campaign comes as seasonal challenges put stress on blood supplies. Changing routines, busy fall schedules, and severe weather — which canceled about 1,500 drives and cost more than 40,000 donations last year — threaten to reduce collections just when patients need them most.
To schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on Alexa. Donors must bring ID and meet eligibility guidelines; RapidPass® is available to speed up the check-in process.
Local Donation Opportunities
Cerritos
- Aug. 25: 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Cerritos Medical Offices, 10820 183rd St
- Sept. 5: 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Los Cerritos Center, 108 Los Cerritos Center
- Sept. 9: 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Valley Christian High School, 17700 Dumont Ave
- Sept. 11: 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Cerritos Library, 18025 Bloomfield Ave
- Sept. 11: 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Norm Reeves Hyundai, 10901 183rd St
Commerce
- Sept. 5: 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Lifeline EMS, 6605 E Washington Blvd
Lakewood
- Aug. 27: 8 a.m.–2 p.m., The Centre, 5000 Clark Ave
- Aug. 29: 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Lakewood Center Mall, 500 Lakewood Center Mall, Suite 127
Norwalk
- Aug. 26: 11 a.m.–5 p.m., City of Norwalk Social Services, 11929 Alondra Blvd
- Sept. 8: 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Cerritos College Student Center, 11110 E. Alondra Blvd
- Sept. 9: 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Cerritos College Student Center, 11110 E. Alondra Blvd
- Sept. 9: 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., L.A. County Clerk, 12400 Imperial Hwy
Santa Fe Springs
- Sept. 3: 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Santa Fe Springs Town Center Hall, 11740 E. Telegraph Rd
Whittier
- Aug. 25: 1 p.m.–7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave
- Sept. 2: 1 p.m.–7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave
- Sept. 5: 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., South Whittier Community Resource Center, 10750 Laurel Ave
- Sept. 8: 1 p.m.–7 p.m., Whittier Brewing Company, 13002 Philadelphia St
- Sept. 15: 12 p.m.–5 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave
