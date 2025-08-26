A Little Good Goes a Long Way: Give Blood with Red Cross and PEANUTS®

August 26, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2025 — The American Red Cross is urging donors to give blood or platelets now to help maintain a steady supply. Donors of all types are needed, especially those with O positive and B negative blood, to ensure lifesaving products are available the moment patients need them.

This month, the Red Cross is partnering once again with PEANUTS to highlight the simple truth that a little good goes a long way. In honor of the 75th anniversary of PEANUTS, everyone who gives blood between August 29 and September 21 will receive a Red Cross x PEANUTS mystery bag containing one of four exclusive T-shirt designs, while supplies last. Some lucky donors will also find golden tickets in their bags, redeemable for the full set of shirts.

The campaign comes as seasonal challenges put stress on blood supplies. Changing routines, busy fall schedules, and severe weather — which canceled about 1,500 drives and cost more than 40,000 donations last year — threaten to reduce collections just when patients need them most.

To schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on Alexa. Donors must bring ID and meet eligibility guidelines; RapidPass® is available to speed up the check-in process.

Local Donation Opportunities

Cerritos

Aug. 25: 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Cerritos Medical Offices, 10820 183rd St

Sept. 5: 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Los Cerritos Center, 108 Los Cerritos Center

Sept. 9: 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Valley Christian High School, 17700 Dumont Ave

Sept. 11: 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Cerritos Library, 18025 Bloomfield Ave

Sept. 11: 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Norm Reeves Hyundai, 10901 183rd St

Commerce

Sept. 5: 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Lifeline EMS, 6605 E Washington Blvd

Lakewood

Aug. 27: 8 a.m.–2 p.m., The Centre, 5000 Clark Ave

Aug. 29: 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Lakewood Center Mall, 500 Lakewood Center Mall, Suite 127

Norwalk

Aug. 26: 11 a.m.–5 p.m., City of Norwalk Social Services, 11929 Alondra Blvd

Sept. 8: 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Cerritos College Student Center, 11110 E. Alondra Blvd

Sept. 9: 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Cerritos College Student Center, 11110 E. Alondra Blvd

Sept. 9: 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., L.A. County Clerk, 12400 Imperial Hwy

Santa Fe Springs

Sept. 3: 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Santa Fe Springs Town Center Hall, 11740 E. Telegraph Rd

Whittier

Aug. 25: 1 p.m.–7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave

Sept. 2: 1 p.m.–7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave

Sept. 5: 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., South Whittier Community Resource Center, 10750 Laurel Ave

Sept. 8: 1 p.m.–7 p.m., Whittier Brewing Company, 13002 Philadelphia St

Sept. 15: 12 p.m.–5 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave

