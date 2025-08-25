Central Basin Interim GM Jeng Hurls Made-Up Allegations Against Former GM Rojas

August 25, 2025

By Brian Hews

In an internal email to Central Basin Municipal Water District directors obtained by LCCN, Interim General Manager Elaine Jeng claimed that the agency’s former general manager, Dr. Alex Rojas, “destroyed” or instructed staff to delete district records—yet, when asked, provided no evidence to support the serious accusation.



Jeng’s “August update” discussed the district’s contract with Administrative Concepts, a private firm staffed by an “experienced (unnamed) municipal clerk,” to prepare overdue meeting minutes and assist in drafting a new records management program. The guidelines, still under review by district counsel, set rules for handling public records, including prohibiting staff from removing documents from district offices unless required by law.



But in describing the need for new guidelines, Jeng inserted an explosive allegation—that the former general manager, Dr. Alex Rojas, “destroyed intentionally or unintentionally” district records. Jeng was referring to the now-discredited CRI report audit that Central Basin paid $400,000 to complete. Jeng also wrote that Dr. Rojas “directed staff to delete others” [records]. The email offered no proof, documentation, or supporting facts, raising concerns among observers about the basis for such claims and the potential legal ramifications of making them without evidence, which could include defamation or libel charges.

Several emails to Jeng and Central Basin General Counsel Victor Ponto went unanswered.

Dr. Rojas went on the record with a comment to LCCN and was quick to refute Jeng, “The allegations in the CRI report are unfounded and without evidence. I never had the authority or access to destroy records. In fact, agency staff carried out a digitalization project that permanently secured every document under strict legal chain-of-custody protections. Suggesting otherwise disregards both the facts and the safeguards in place, and repeating such claims only spreads misinformation.”

