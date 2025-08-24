MAGA MORONS: Got packages? European postal services suspend shipment of packages to US over tariffs

August 24, 2025

ATHENS, Greece — The U.S. is about to slam the brakes on duty-free imports, and Europe is already feeling the shockwaves. The long-standing “de minimis” exemption, which allowed packages worth less than $800 to enter the United States without tariffs, will expire Friday.

That small loophole was no minor detail—1.36 billion packages worth more than $64 billion entered the country duty-free in 2024, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Now, with the exemption gone, postal services across Europe are freezing shipments to America as confusion mounts over how the new rules will be enforced.

Postal operators in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Italy announced Saturday they would stop shipping most merchandise to the U.S., with France and Austria following on Monday. The U.K.’s Royal Mail said it will pause shipments on Tuesday, warning that items over $100—including gifts—will be hit with a 10 percent duty.

DHL, Europe’s largest shipper, said it could no longer accept U.S.-bound parcels from business customers, citing unanswered questions about how duties will be collected and what data systems need to be in place. PostNord, the Nordic logistics giant, called the pause “unfortunate but necessary,” while Italy’s postal service said it had no choice but to suspend all U.S.-bound packages containing goods.

The disruption stems from a new U.S.–EU trade framework that slaps a 15 percent tariff on most products shipped from Europe. Even packages under $800, previously exempt, will now be taxed. A similar duty-free carve-out for Chinese goods ended in May as part of the Trump administration’s tariff push, and the new rule extends the squeeze worldwide.

Postal agencies say the chaos comes down to poor preparation. France’s La Poste accused U.S. authorities of failing to provide details or enough lead time to update computer systems. Austria’s postal service has set Tuesday as its final acceptance day for shipments headed to America. And PostEurop, the umbrella group representing 51 European postal operators, warned that if no fix is found by Aug. 29, all members may halt deliveries.

For now, Americans waiting on packages from Europe may be out of luck. “If you have something to send to America, you should do it today,” PostNL spokesperson Wout Witteveen told the Associated Press.

