La Mirada Theatre Shatters Box Office Records for Fourth Straight Year

August 24, 2025

By Brian Hews

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has set another record, announcing that its 2024-2025 Broadway Series and specialty acts shattered every major box office benchmark for the fourth consecutive year. The Tony-nominated theatre credited its success to a dynamic lineup that included Jason Alexander’s acclaimed performance as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, along with hit runs of Waitress, The Play That Goes Wrong, Legally Blonde, and Disney’s Frozen The Broadway Musical.

The theatre reported a 21 percent increase in paid attendance for its Broadway Series compared to last season, while revenues soared 32 percent. One-night events featuring headliners, comedians, and holiday performances also set records, with paid attendance up 10 percent and revenue up 18 percent. Subscriptions for the upcoming season are already pacing 13 percent ahead of last year.

“This is an incredible milestone for La Mirada Theatre and the entire community,” La Mirada Mayor Ed Eng told LCCN/Lamplighter News. “Breaking records four years in a row is no small feat—it shows the perfect blend of world-class talent on stage, visionary leadership behind the scenes, and the unwavering support of our residents who continue to fill the seats. This achievement is proof that when a city invests in the arts, the returns are measured not just in ticket sales, but in joy, inspiration, and pride for the whole community. La Mirada has truly become a regional leader in live theatre, and the best part is—this momentum is still building.”

City Manager Jeff Boynton said the results reflected the city’s ongoing commitment to the arts. “This remarkable achievement, reflecting the artistic and business-related contributions of La Mirada Theatre and McCoy Rigby Entertainment staff, actors, musicians, creative teams, crew, and volunteer ushers, represents a new milestone in the successful history of the City of La Mirada’s support of the arts.”

BT McNicholl, La Mirada Theatre’s Director, said the numbers exceeded expectations. “Just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, it has, surprisingly—thanks in no small part to the enormous talent onstage and offstage. Particular kudos to Table 7 Strategy, our New York-based marketing firm, for exciting our loyal patrons to come out in record numbers. In the last nine years, we have more than doubled the audience for our self-produced Broadway Series. Let’s give a rousing standing ovation to everyone who made it possible.”

Since reopening after the COVID shutdown, La Mirada Theatre has bucked national trends, seeing revenues climb 68 percent and attendance rise 40 percent. Unlike most regional theatres, La Mirada remains unique in that all of its self-produced shows are financed and sponsored solely by the City of La Mirada, which also owns and manages the facility.

Looking ahead, the theatre is preparing to launch its 2025-2026 season on September 19 with a reimagined production of Come From Away. The season will also feature Cathy Rigby starring in Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Jason Alexander directing Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd, Tina Fey’s Mean Girls, and the beloved family musical Anastasia.

Subscriptions range from $75 to $356.25, with discounted rates for La Mirada residents. Single tickets are available through the box office or online at lamiradatheatre.com. La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard, near Rosecrans Avenue and the 91 and 5 freeways. Parking is free.

