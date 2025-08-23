Whittier Invests $22.2M to Transform Parnell Park With Zoo Expansion, Fields, and Splash Pad

By Brian Hews

Whittier is preparing to usher in a new era for one of its most treasured gathering spots. On September 6, city officials will break ground on the Parnell Park Renovation and Improvements Project, a sweeping $22.2 million upgrade that promises to transform the beloved park into a modern community destination.

Parnell Park, located on Whittier’s southeast side, has been a cornerstone of community life since the mid-20th century. Generations of families have come here for youth sports, birthday parties, and city-sponsored events. Perhaps most unique is the park’s small zoo, home to goats, chickens, and other farm animals that give children a taste of rural life in the middle of the city. For decades, the zoo has served as a rite of passage for local school field trips and weekend visits, cementing the park’s role as one of Whittier’s most distinctive public spaces.

The new project represents years of planning and outreach, with city staff and the Whittier City Council gathering extensive input from residents through surveys, town hall meetings, and even casual conversations at the park itself. The result is a master plan designed to deliver the amenities residents asked for most.

Highlights of the renovation include new lighted soccer fields, a community band shell for concerts and cultural events, an inclusive “all-abilities” playground, and a splash pad designed to keep kids cool during hot Southern California summers. The zoo will be expanded and enhanced with new enclosures and more interactive features, while other upgrades will provide shaded picnic areas, walking paths, modern restroom facilities, and EV charging stations. Landscaping, irrigation, and security lighting will also be improved, ensuring that the park is both inviting and safe.

The project is being funded through city resources and park impact fees, along with outside contributions. A significant boost came from $5 million in state funding championed by Senator Bob Archuleta, who worked closely with the city to secure the investment. Mayor Joe Vinatieri praised the partnership, noting that “Parnell Park has brought Whittier families together for generations, and the City Council is proud to invest in its future. With Senator Bob Archuleta’s support, we’re delivering a park that reflects the upgrades residents value most — from new soccer fields that give Whittier kids more chances to stay active, to spaces where families can enjoy concerts, picnics, and celebrations for years to come”.

Community engagement has been central to shaping the project. From feedback gathered at summer concerts in the park to a dedicated public meeting at Parnell Park, residents made clear they wanted spaces that support both recreation and cultural events. City leaders say that emphasis on public involvement reflects a broader vision for Whittier’s parks: ensuring they meet the needs of residents of all ages and abilities.

Construction is scheduled to begin shortly after the groundbreaking ceremony, with the city promising regular updates on its website and social media channels. For Whittier residents, the renovation signals not just the revitalization of a park, but the strengthening of a shared community space that has been central to the city’s identity for generations.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related