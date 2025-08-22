Long Beach Museum of Art Marks 75 Years with Landmark Auction

August 22, 2025

The Long Beach Museum of Art will celebrate its 75th anniversary this September with a two-day art auction designed to showcase both legendary artists and the next wave of contemporary talent.

The event, scheduled for Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, is organized by the Museum’s fundraising affiliate Phoenix and will serve as one of the institution’s most important fundraisers of the year. Proceeds will help sustain exhibitions, youth programs, and community outreach.

Friday’s “Curator’s Cut” features a VIP dinner, live entertainment, and the first view of the live and silent auctions. Saturday’s “AfterParty” brings music, cocktails, and dancing as the silent auction continues. In all, 175 works will be offered, with 83 first-time artists joining the lineup. Notable newcomers include Sigrid Burton, Tanner Goldbeck, Tom LaDuke, and Kristy Moreno, while familiar names such as Lori LaMont, Salomon Huerta, Dan McCleary, Nobuhito Nishigawara, and Ed Ruscha will anchor the collection.

The anniversary also honors the late Dr. Ronald and Sylvia Hartman, who supported the Museum for more than 50 years. “With incredible live entertainment and a diverse lineup of artists—from rising stars to legends—guests will experience some of the best visual arts in one stunning oceanfront location,” said co-chair Janice Paiement.

The celebration takes place at the Museum’s Ocean Campus, home to the historic Elizabeth Milbank Anderson House and Carriage House, the Hartman Pavilion galleries, the John and Helen Apostle Youth Gallery, and the Sculpture Garden overlooking the Pacific. Claire’s at the Museum restaurant and the five acres of landscaped grounds provide one of Southern California’s most striking cultural backdrops.

Tickets and details are available at www.lbma.org.

