Lil Nas X arrested for alleged battery on officer in Studio City, hospitalized for possible overdose

KABC is reporting that The Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X was arrested in Studio City on suspicion of battery on a police officer and hospitalized for a possible overdose.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X was arrested Thursday morning in Studio City on suspicion of battery on a police officer and hospitalized for a possible overdose, Eyewitness News has learned.

Officers responded shortly before 6 a.m. to a call of a nude man walking in the street on the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The location is just west of the 101 Freeway, near Vineland Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man charged toward them, said an LAPD spokesperson. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

