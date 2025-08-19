August 18, 2025: Man Shot and Killed in Bellflower

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are responding to a shooting death investigation. The incident was reported Monday, August 18, 2025, at approximately 9:16 PM, on the 14000 block of Bellflower Blvd., in the city Bellflower.



The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.



There is no additional information available at this time.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.



If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

Like this: Like Loading...

Related