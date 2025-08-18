Residential Mosquito Treatments in Orange and Santa Ana

By Los Cerritos Community News Staff

The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District (OCMVCD) announced that it will begin overnight mosquito treatments this week in parts of Orange and Santa Ana to combat a spike in mosquito activity and reduce the threat of mosquito-borne illnesses.

Truck-mounted spraying with DeltaGard is scheduled from midnight to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, August 19–21. Officials noted that the schedule could be extended if mosquito numbers remain high or if disease activity is detected later in the season.

The spraying comes after an increase in mosquito abundance across Orange County, raising concern about the potential spread of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses. Residents in the treatment areas are encouraged to stay indoors during the early-morning applications.

To help residents determine whether they are affected, OCMVCD has posted an interactive map on its website. By entering a home address, residents can see if they fall within the designated treatment zones. The map is available at www.ocvector.org/residential-truck-mounted-treatments.

District officials emphasized that treatments are safe and targeted, but they also encouraged residents to continue practicing mosquito control at home by eliminating standing water, using repellents, and ensuring screens on windows and doors are intact.

