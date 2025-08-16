Alleged DUI driver crashes into Downey home, killing resident

Aug 16, 2025

(CBS) A woman is dead after a driver crashed into her Downey home while allegedly under the influence of drugs or alcohol early Saturday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to the Downey Police Department, the incident was reported at about 2:28 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gallatin Road. A man, identified only as a 24-year-old Maywood resident, was driving eastbound on Gallatin when he crashed into a home at the end of a cul-de-sac.

A 73-year-old woman who was inside the home was pronounced dead at the scene. She was confirmed by police to be a resident of the home. She’s yet to be identified publicly.

Another woman, a 24-year-old resident, was injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital. Her condition was unknown as of 7 a.m.

The driver was not injured in the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A neighbor told CBS News Los Angeles that he was awake at the time of the crash and heard the car speeding down the street before a loud crashing sound. He estimated that the driver could’ve been going 50 or 60 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle inside the home with a large portion of the wall knocked out. What appeared to be a mattress was partially on top of the vehicle.

No additional details were immediately made available.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related