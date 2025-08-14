The Benefits of Breastfeeding Cannot be Underestimated for Mother and Child

To breastfeed or not to breastfeed, that’s the question many mothers of newly born infants often ask themselves as they want to best possible outcome for their babies.

With August being National Breastfeeding Month, according to scientifically proven studies, the answer is quite simple: breastfeeding offers a remarkable range of benefits for both mothers and babies, spanning physical health, emotional bonding and long-term wellness.

“There’s no doubt that breastfeeding offers a wide range of health benefits to both mother and child,” said Dr. Simie-Lavern Patterson, OB/GYN, with Kaiser Permanente Southern California. “The key is to understand why the choice is clear."

Here’s a detailed breakdown:

Benefits for Babies

Optimal Nutrition: Breast milk contains the perfect balance of nutrients — proteins, fats, vitamins and carbohydrates — tailored to your baby’s developmental needs. It even changes composition over time to match growth stages.

Immune System Support: Breast milk is rich in antibodies, especially colostrum (the first milk), which helps protect against infections like pneumonia, diarrhea and ear infections. It also reduces the risk of chronic conditions such as asthma, type 1 diabetes and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Healthy Weight and Growth: Breastfed babies are less likely to become overweight or obese later in life. Breast milk promotes healthy gut bacteria and contains leptin, a hormone that regulates appetite and fat storage.

Cognitive Development: Studies suggest breastfed babies may have higher IQ scores and better brain development, especially in preterm infants.

Studies suggest breastfed babies may have higher IQ scores and better brain development, especially in preterm infants. Lower Risk of Allergies and Diseases: Breastfeeding is linked to reduced risks of eczema, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and childhood leukemia.

Benefits for Mothers

Faster Recovery After Birth: Breastfeeding releases oxytocin, which helps the uterus contract and return to its pre-pregnancy size, reducing postpartum bleeding.

Reduced Risk of Diseases: Mothers who breastfeed have a lower risk of breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

Mothers who breastfeed have a lower risk of breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. Lower Risk of Postpartum Depression: Breastfeeding may help stabilize hormones and reduce the likelihood of postpartum depression, especially when mothers feel supported.

Weight Management: Breastfeeding burns extra calories, which may help some mothers lose pregnancy weight more easily.

Breastfeeding burns extra calories, which may help some mothers lose pregnancy weight more easily. Convenience and Cost Savings: Breast milk is always available, at the right temperature, and free — saving time and money compared to formula feeding.

Emotional & Social Benefits

Bonding: The skin-to-skin contact, eye contact and physical closeness during breastfeeding foster emotional bonding and trust between mother and child.

The skin-to-skin contact, eye contact and physical closeness during breastfeeding foster emotional bonding and trust between mother and child. Comfort and Security for Baby: Breastfeeding provides comfort and reassurance, especially during travel or disruptions to routine.

Recommended Breastfeeding Timeline

First 6 Months : Exclusive breastfeeding is advised—no other foods or liquids, not even water.

: Exclusive breastfeeding is advised—no other foods or liquids, not even water. Six to 12 Months : Continue breastfeeding while gradually introducing solid foods.

: Continue breastfeeding while gradually introducing solid foods. 12 to 24 Months (and beyond): Breastfeeding can continue alongside a regular diet, as long as it’s mutually desired by mother and child.

“If you’re considering breastfeeding or supporting someone who is, it’s worth knowing that even partial breastfeeding can offer many of these benefits,” said Dr. Patterson.

Kaiser Permanente offers valuable information about breastfeeding.

