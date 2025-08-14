Man fleeing ICE raid at Home Depot in Monrovia hit and killed by vehicle after running onto 210 Fwy

August 14, 2025

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) — A man was hit and killed on the 210 Freeway Thursday in Monrovia as he was fleeing from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation at a Home Depot in Monrovia.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m.

Monrovia City Manager Dylan Feik confirmed that during the ICE activity at the store on Mountain Avenue, the man fled on foot and entered the freeway, crossing Evergreen Avenue and running onto the eastbound lanes of the freeway.

The man was sent to a local hospital where he later died.

“While we understand community members want to know more about the incident, the information provided in this update is all the city has to provide at this time,” said Feik in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

Feik also said the city of Monrovia does not have any information on the operation itself.

“There is no ongoing ICE activity reported in Monrovia at this time, and the City has not received any communication or information from ICE,” he said in the statement.

