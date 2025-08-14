EPA Completes Removal of 150,000 Pounds of Illegally Stored Fireworks in Commerce Warehouse

August 14, 2025

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has successfully completed the removal of approximately 150,000 pounds of illegally stored fireworks from a warehouse in the City of Commerce. This action was taken in close coordination with state and local authorities to safeguard the health and safety of residents, communities, and first responders.

“This year has been particularly busy for the seizure of illegal fireworks across California, highlighting the need for a coordinated approach to tackle these hazardous situations,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Administrator Josh F.W. Cook. “We are proud to work closely with our state and local partners to resolve this dangerous situation safely and efficiently.”

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) had initially reached out to the EPA for assistance in disposing of the hazardous materials. Cal Fire, along with Los Angeles County Fire, had been unable to seize and secure the fireworks due to storage facility backlogs. In response, the EPA identified the Potentially Responsible Parties, requiring them to hire contractors for hazardous substance removal. To avoid safety risks, the EPA took over coordination of the removal process, ensuring critical safety deadlines were met.

Temporary storage was arranged at the California State Fire Marshal’s explosives facility in Mojave, CA, until the materials can be safely destroyed at a military facility through a controlled burn. Throughout the operation, the EPA oversaw packaging and transportation of the materials, ensuring compliance with strict U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) hazard class requirements, with special permits for explosive transport.

“This is a tremendous success for the City of Commerce and the surrounding areas, and I’m thankful to the EPA for their leadership,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

This coordinated effort included collaboration from the California State Fire Marshal, Cal Fire, Los Angeles County Fire, local law enforcement, the Department of Transportation, and the California Highway Patrol. The removal of these dangerous materials highlights the effectiveness of a united response to protect both the community and the environment.

