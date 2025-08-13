Summer Sounds in Smith Park: Free Funk Concert August 15

August 13, 2025

Pico Rivera residents (and others) can look forward to an evening of high-energy music and community fun at Smith Park on Friday, August 15, starting at 5 p.m. The free outdoor concert will feature performances by Klymaxx, Rick James & Teena Marie Funk Phenomenon, and the Cover Girls, bringing a mix of funk, R&B, and dance hits to the stage.

The event takes place on Mines Avenue between Rosemead Boulevard and Lindsey Avenue, at Smith Park, located at 6016 Rosemead Boulevard. Organizers encourage attendees to bring their own lawn chairs for comfortable seating. While admission is free, there will be nominal fees for jumpers, food, and the Beer Garden.

For safety and enjoyment, organizers ask the public to note that pets, BBQ grilling, shade shelters, and early attendance are not permitted. The combination of live music, food, and a lively community atmosphere promises to make this a highlight of the summer events calendar.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related