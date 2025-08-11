Downey Medical Center Earns a U.S. News & World Report Best Regional Hospital Award

DOWNEY − Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center has been recognized as a Best Regional Hospital, as well as high performing for 10 adult medical specialties, procedures and/or conditions by U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals edition.

U.S. News’ annual ratings and rankings of specialties, procedures and conditions are designed to assist patients in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

“For more than three decades, U.S. News has been an invaluable guide for patients,” said Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis Ben Harder at U.S. News. “Hospitals designated as ‘High Performing’ by U.S. News demonstrate a consistent ability to provide excellent care for particular medical procedures and conditions, showcasing their specialized expertise as well as dedication to exceptional patient outcomes.”

U.S. News recognized Downey Medical Center as high performing for 10 medical procedures and conditions: spinal fusion; congestive heart failure; heart attack; hip fracture; leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma; lung cancer surgery; pneumonia; stroke; and arrhythmia.

Additionally, the hospital was also recognized as being high performing in orthopedics.

“Our physicians and staff are high performers who drive toward excellence every day,” said Mitch Winnik, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center. “This award highlights their efforts to ensure the community can trust they will receive exceptional care when they walk through our doors.”

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,400 hospitals across 15 adult specialties and 22 procedures and conditions. Only one third of hospitals surveyed earned an award. To determine the Best Hospitals, U.S. News analyzed each hospital’s performance based on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care.

“Facing hospitalization or specialty care can be overwhelming,” said Dr. Laurie Anne Chu, area medical director, Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center. “Downey Medical Center’s physicians and care teams provide compassionate, high-quality care so our patients can focus on healing and recovery with peace of mind.”

The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures and Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from more than 800 million records of patient care.

According to U.S. News, nine Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California ranked among the state’s best. They were: Downey, Anaheim, Irvine, Fontana, Ontario, Los Angeles, San Diego Zion, San Diego, and Woodland Hills medical centers.

