Trump seeking $1 billion from UCLA amid antisemitism charges

ED SOURCE

The Trump administration is seeking a $1 billion settlement payment from UCLA after charging the campus with antisemitism in exchange for restoring $584 million in medical and grant funding that it has frozen.

The University of California is currently reviewing the proposal, but a settlement of that amount “would completely devastate” the university system, President James Milliken said in a statement Friday. He said it would also “inflict great harm on our students and all Californians.”

“Americans across this great nation rely on the vital work of UCLA and the UC system for technologies and medical therapies that save lives, grow the U.S. economy, and protect our national security,” he added.

If the university were to agree to the proposal, it would be the largest settlement between a college and the Trump administration, which has so far reached settlements with Ivy League campuses Brown University and Yale University.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized the deals made by Brown and Yale, saying he planned to “fight like hell” to ensure UC does not agree to similar settlements.

“We’re not Brown, we’re not Columbia, and I’m not going to be governor if we act like that, period full stop,” he said during a question-and-answer session with media following an artificial intelligence event.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related