A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

Aug. 8, 2025

The role of our community is paramount to how the City of Cerritos serves, grows, and thrives. Your participation at our events and feedback on our services help make us better and represent the City’s Strategic Plan theme: Cerritos in Progress.

This summer, there have been numerous ways for you and your family to get involved and aid in that progress, and you’ve delivered. Just yesterday, deputies and staff with the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station and City’s Community Safety Division greeted guests at Heritage Park for the annual National Night Out. This community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

This week, the City also wrapped up another successful season of the Family Entertainment Showcase. Family Nights and Concerts Under the Stars occur each Tuesday and Thursday during the months June, July, and August, offering people of all ages multiple ways to be active in the arts.

On July 4, it was great to see thousands join us at the Civic Center for our annual Let Freedom Ring celebration, which featured a bell-ringing ceremony, fireworks, and games. In June, many gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Cerritos Library’s Summer Reading Program. This was also the month I delivered the State of the City address to some 325 people inside the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, where I first shared our Cerritos in Progress theme.

Needless to say it has been a tremendous summer in Cerritos, packed with entertaining and informative events. I’m grateful to our City of Cerritos staff who coordinate and manage these activities. Our City is also fortunate to have an outstanding group of volunteers who help take these events and services to another level. That is why I was recently honored to join in celebrating their contributions to our community. In 2024, these dedicated individuals combined to provide an astounding 17,000-plus hours of service to our Library, Sheriff’s Station, Senior Center, and Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts.

As school resumes and the fall nears, I invite you to remain active in our community and stay tuned for new activities and information sessions. Thank you for helping Cerritos progress by attending our events, through your volunteerism, and with your feedback.

