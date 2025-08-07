Universal Studios Hollywood Unleashes 2025 Halloween Horror Nights With Poltergeist, Purge Stunt Show, and Blumhouse Terror Tram

August 7, 2025

By Brian Hews

The gates to hell creak open early this year.

Universal Studios Hollywood has completed its full 2025 Halloween Horror Nights lineup, and it’s nothing short of a nightmare marathon. Beginning Thursday, September 4 and continuing on select nights through Sunday, November 2, this year’s event promises more blood-curdling chaos, explosive stunts, and haunted mayhem than ever before—and it’s not for the faint of heart.

The centerpiece addition? A brand-new haunted house based on the 1982 cult horror masterpiece Poltergeist. Often hailed as one of the scariest films ever made, guests will be pulled “into the light” and shoved straight into the haunted Freeling family home, where every mirror, closet, and television screen might be your last.

But the torment doesn’t stop there.

Back on the legendary Universal backlot, the infamous “Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse” returns to drag unsuspecting souls on foot through a gauntlet of twisted icons from the Blumhouse horror empire. Expect face-to-face encounters with The Grabber from The Black Phone, the possessed from The Exorcist: Believer, the killer doll M3GAN, masked psychos from The Purge, the Blissfield Butcher from Freaky, and the creepily grinning Babyface Killer from Happy Death Day. General Admission visitors will get a commemorative photo op to remember the nightmare, while those with an R.I.P. Tour pass will meet select characters personally—for better or worse.

__________________

Still breathing? You won’t be for long.

“The Purge: Dangerous Waters” returns to ignite the WaterWorld venue in an inferno of stunts, pyrotechnics, and dystopian chaos. It’s an all-new, fire-fueled thrill show that will leave guests shellshocked as they fight to survive yet another bloody purge night.

___________________

Roaming the fog-drenched park, four menacing scare zones promise no safe haven. “Chainsaw Clownz” slice their way through crowds. “Carnival of Carnage” shoves guests into a distorted circus of death. Latin folklore comes alive in the bone-chilling “Noche de Brujas” zone, trailing those who barely escaped the haunted house “Monstruos 3: The Ghosts of Latin America.” And back by bloodthirsty demand, the winged monstrosities of “Murder of Crowz” return to defend their corrupted territory.

If you think that’s enough horror for one night—think again.

These new experiences join an already unholy lineup:

– Prime Video’s Fallout

– Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s

– Cult splatter hit Terrifier

– WWE’s demonic group in The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks

– Jason Universe featuring slasher icon Jason Voorhees

– Original concept Scarecrow: Music by Slash featuring an all-new soundtrack by Grammy-winner SLASH

– The aforementioned Monstruos 3, the finale in the Latin American horror trilogy

Even after the screams die down, the park’s biggest rides will keep your adrenaline pumping. Guests can experience SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, “Jurassic World—The Ride,” “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” “Transformers: The Ride-3D,” “Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride,” and “The Simpsons Ride.”

Tickets are already selling faster than a chainsaw-wielding clown on Red Bull. Choose from General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night passes, Early Access Tickets (starting at 5:30 p.m.), R.I.P. Tour packages, and the popular Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear passes—because one night might not be enough to survive it all.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from September 4 to November 2. For tickets and full event details, visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com/Halloween.

The horror begins. The question is—will you make it out?

🎃 SURVIVAL GUIDE: HOW NOT TO DIE (OR EMBARRASS YOURSELF) AT HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS 2025

1. Don’t Wear Flip-Flops.

You’ll lose them. You’ll trip. And you’ll be trampled by a pack of clowns with chainsaws. Wear real shoes. Preferably ones you can run in.

2. Don’t Taunt the Monsters.

Yes, that stilt-walking demon in the scare zone can see you. And yes, if you yell “you’re not scary,” they will take that as a personal challenge.

3. Don’t Stop for Selfies in the Fog.

The fog is thick for a reason—it’s to hide what’s coming. Standing around for a cute TikTok might make you the first to go. Keep moving.

4. Stay Hydrated… but Not Too Hydrated.

It’s a long night of screams and running. Stay hydrated, but remember: bathroom lines are long, and zombies don’t wait.

5. Do Upgrade If You Hate Lines.

Universal Express and R.I.P. Tours aren’t just luxury—they’re survival tools. Get through more houses, avoid crowd crush, and maybe live to scream another day.

6. Don’t Split Up.

Didn’t you learn anything from horror movies? Stick with your group. The second you say, “I’ll meet you later,” is the moment the Purge finds you.

7. Know Your Exit Strategy.

There’s no shame in tapping out. If you find yourself hyperventilating in “Noche de Brujas,” ask for help. Universal staff are trained to spot actual terror from theatrical shrieking.

8. Watch Out for the Crowz.

Yes, those Crowz. They return every year because people keep underestimating them. Spoiler: they don’t like eye contact.

Bonus Tip: Bring throat lozenges. After a night of nonstop screaming, you’ll need them.

And whatever you do, don’t follow the little girl who whispers, “They’re here…”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related