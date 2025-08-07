_________________
_________________
News Media Corporation Shuts Down All Newspapers
August 7, 2025
News Media Corporation on Wednesday announced it was immediately closing all of its newspapers, which includes locations in Arizona, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Employees were informed of the closure on Wednesday, Aug. 6, and were notified by the company’s CEO via an email that their employment ended effective immediately.
Arizona
Illinois
- Rochelle News Leader – Rochelle, IL
- Peak on the Go – Rockford, IL
- Ogle County LIFE – Oregon, IL
- Clinton Journal – Clinton, IL
- Ashton Gazette – Ashton, IL
- Rochelle Shopping News – Rochelle, IL
- Saturday Advertiser – Clinton, IL
- Amboy News – Amboy, IL
- Mendota Reporter – Mendota, IL
- The Money Saver – Mendota, IL
South Dakota
Nebraska
Wyoming
- Torrington Telegram – Torrington, WY
- Lusk Herald – Lusk, WY
- Platte County Record Times – Wheatland, WY
- Lingle Guide – Lingle, WY
- Guernsey Gazette – Guernsey, WY
- Tri-State Traveler – Torrington, WY
- Western Harvest – Torrington, WY
- Torrington Daily – Torrington, WY
- The PC Merchant – Torrington, WY
- The Cheyenne Minuteman – Cheyenne, WY
- Sublette Examiner – Pinedale, WY
- Pinedale Roundup – Pinedale, WY
- The Roughneck – Pinedale, WY
- Uinta County Herald – Evanston, WY
- Bridger Valley Pioneer – Lyman, WY
- Kemmerer Gazette – Kemmerer, WY
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Discover more from Los Cerritos Community News
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.