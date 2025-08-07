Cerritos to Host Second Community Open House on Potential Rezoning at Bloomfield and South

August 7, 2025

CERRITOS — The City of Cerritos will host a second community open house to discuss the potential rezoning of the commercial shopping center located at the southwest corner of Bloomfield Avenue and South Street. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, August 13, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Cerritos Senior Center, Aspen Pine Room, 12340 South Street.

The proposed rezoning, initiated by the City, would allow the site to accommodate a mix of commercial and residential uses. City officials say the effort aims to reimagine the long-standing retail space in response to shifting land use needs and evolving community priorities.

The upcoming open house follows a previous session held on June 18, which drew feedback from area residents and stakeholders. The City is now inviting additional public comment and engagement before any formal action is taken.

Notices of the meeting have been mailed to all property owners within a 500-foot radius of the site. In addition, information is being shared via the City’s social media platforms to encourage broader public participation.

According to a memo from City Manager Robert A. Lopez, the open house is informational in nature, and members of the public are encouraged to attend, ask questions, and share their perspectives. Elected and appointed officials, including members of the City Council, may attend only as observers. To comply with the Brown Act and avoid any potential violations of fair hearing requirements, officials have been advised not to discuss the proposed rezoning or engage with one another during the event.

Feedback collected during the open house will be summarized and presented to the City Council at a later date, should the rezoning move forward into the formal discretionary review process.

For more information, residents may contact the City Manager’s office at (562) 860-0311 or visit cerritos.gov.

