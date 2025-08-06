Is Your Child Prepared for Success in the New School Year?

As students in Cerritos and neighboring communities get ready for a new school year, many parents are wondering what steps they should take to ensure their children are best prepared to succeed in the classroom.

Following many weeks of summer vacation, it’s important to take certain actions to ensure children are fully prepared to return to school in good health, both physically and mentally, according to Dr. Juan Carlos Ruiz, a pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente Cudahy Medical Offices.

“There are certain steps parents can take to help their kids succeed in school,” Dr. Ruiz said. “Much of it involves connecting with their child’s healthcare provider, as well as making sure they are properly equipped to begin the new school year on the right footing.”

Importance of Sleep

As many children enjoyed staying up late at night during summer break, Dr. Ruiz notes it’s important that they get back on a routine where the child is going to bed earlier so they are rested and able to get up early school mornings.

“The ideal amount of sleep per night for a school-aged child should be about 10-12 hours,” Dr. Ruiz said. “Sleep boosts brain function, especially memory consolidation and learning. During deep sleep, the brain processes and stores information from the day. Kids who get enough sleep perform better in school and have sharper attention spans.”

Annual Physical Exam

Dr. Ruiz advised parents to ensure their children get an annual physical exam and make sure they are up to date on vaccines before they return to the classroom.

“An annual physical exam isn’t just a checkbox on the to-do list — it’s an essential part of ensuring a child’s overall health and catching issues before they become problems,” Dr. Ruiz said.

Here’s why they’re so valuable:

Doctors can identify potential concerns (like hearing, vision, or developmental delays) early on.

Screenings help detect chronic conditions like asthma, allergies or high blood pressure before they escalate.

Regular checkups track height, weight, BMI and developmental milestones to make sure a child is on a healthy path.

Doctors review vaccine records and administer required immunizations, keeping kids protected from serious illnesses.

It’s also a chance to talk about nutrition, sleep habits and exercise.

“Physicals also include checks on mental and emotional health — an increasingly important focus as kids navigate school, friends and identity,” Dr. Ruiz said. “It’s a safe space for kids to express how they’re feeling.”

Furthermore, physical exams are often needed for school enrollment and sports participation, Dr. Ruiz said. She also recommended that children see a dentist before they start school.

Proper Backpack

Before school starts, it’s important to make sure a child has a well-fitting backpack that won’t be too heavy and cause back pain.

“Kids may be excited to return to school, but dragging around a heavy or poorly designed backpack can lead to some not-so-fun consequences,” Dr. Ruiz said.

Here’s why a well-fitting, lightweight backpack matters more than we might think:

Children’s bones and muscles are still developing, so carrying excessive weight can strain their spines, shoulders and necks.

Poor posture from heavy bags may lead to long-term issues like scoliosis or chronic back pain.

An uneven or overly large backpack throws off balance, increasing the risk of trips, falls, or injuries.

Kids may overcompensate by leaning forward, which stresses their joints and muscles.

Discomfort and pain from a heavy backpack can distract kids and make it harder for them to focus in class.

Physical strain might even discourage them from walking or engaging in activities they’d otherwise enjoy.

“A child’s backpack should weigh no more than 10–15% of their body weight,” Dr. Ruiz said. “So, for a 60-pound child, that’s about 6 to 9 pounds max.”

Social Media

Social media might seem harmless at first glance — just cute videos and funny memes — but for young children, too much exposure can have serious consequences. Limiting access isn’t about being overly strict; it’s about protecting them during a crucial time in their development.

Here’s why it matters:

Young brains are rapidly growing and benefit from real-world experiences — not constant digital stimulation.

Social media can shorten attention spans, making it harder for kids to concentrate in school or play imaginatively.

Exposure to unrealistic images or “perfect lives” can distort a child’s self-image and confidence.

Even with filters, platforms can expose children to violence, bullying, misinformation, or adult themes.

Algorithms don’t always know what’s age-appropriate, and kids can stumble into content that’s confusing or harmful.

Studies link excessive social media use with increased anxiety, depression and sleep disturbances. Limiting access frees up time for active play, reading, creativity and outdoor adventures — all of which build stronger minds and bodies.

“It’s not about demonizing technology — it’s about giving children the space to grow naturally and safely,” Dr. Ruiz said.

