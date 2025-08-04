Pico Rivera Advances Major Park Projects with Over $5 Million in New Funding

By Brian Hews

PICO RIVERA – The City of Pico Rivera is moving full steam ahead on several ambitious park and open space projects, fueled by more than $5 million in recently secured state and federal funding. The initiatives include a significant expansion of the Passons Active Depot (PAD) Park, a redesign of Historic Whittier Boulevard as a walkable corridor through the Los Paseos project, and two proposed new parks in underserved neighborhoods.

At its July 21 meeting, the City Council unanimously accepted multiple grants and authorized staff to proceed with funding agreements, budget adjustments, and local match contributions to advance the projects.

Passons Active Depot Park – Phase 2 Gets $4 Million Boost

The most significant infusion of capital is going toward Phase 2 of the Passons Active Depot (PAD) Park. The City received a $1.05 million federal HUD Community Project Funding grant secured by Congresswoman Linda Sánchez, on top of a previously executed $3 million grant from the Rivers and Mountains Conservancy (RMC). Together, the grants will fund significant improvements to the popular green space located in the heart of the City.

The PAD Park expansion will build on Phase 1 improvements and further transform the former industrial area along Passons Boulevard into a vibrant public park. While design specifics have not yet been released, the project will likely include expanded recreational amenities, environmental restoration, and multi-modal trail connections. The City will also provide $125,000 in in-kind staff time and appropriate $300,000 from its PRIME fund to satisfy the RMC match requirement.

Historic Whittier Boulevard Los Paseos Project

A second federally funded project aims to bring new life to one of Pico Rivera’s most iconic corridors. The City accepted an $850,000 HUD grant, also secured by Rep. Sánchez, to fund Phase 1 of the Historic Whittier Boulevard Los Paseos Project. The initiative, which carries the Spanish word for “walks” in its title, envisions a redesigned boulevard that emphasizes pedestrian comfort, safety, and aesthetics.

City officials plan to use the funding to enhance sidewalks, improve landscaping, and possibly introduce public art, wayfinding, and shaded seating. The goal is to create a welcoming, walkable spine through the City’s cultural and commercial heart. Pico Rivera is contributing $200,000 from its PRIME fund and providing an additional $50,000 in in-kind labor to meet the grant’s local match requirement.

Two New Parks in the Works: El Mercado and Durfee ACE Site

Looking ahead, Pico Rivera is positioning itself for additional federal support to build two brand-new parks: one at El Mercado and another on land acquired through the Alameda Corridor East (ACE) freight rail grade separation project on Durfee Avenue.

The Council approved the submission of two applications to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Land and Water Conservation Fund program. If awarded, the grants would help fund the design and construction of public parks in areas currently lacking open space. Both projects aim to activate underutilized parcels with amenities that could include playgrounds, shaded seating, walking paths, and potentially community gathering spaces.

“These parks will continue to close the equity gap in park access across the city,” said city officials in the agenda materials.

The El Mercado site, located near a neighborhood commercial hub, and the Durfee Avenue parcel, a remnant from infrastructure improvements, are strategically chosen to serve high-need areas. No local match amount was specified in the application phase, but grant requirements will likely include both financial and in-kind commitments.

Open Space Momentum Builds

These projects are part of a broader effort by Pico Rivera to enhance its park system and green infrastructure as the City implements its Pico Rivera Urban Renaissance vision. In addition to these park projects, the City also accepted a $700,000 Caltrans grant to update its General Plan, which will likely include updated policies on park access, environmental resilience, and active transportation.

Combined, the efforts signal Pico Rivera’s intention to invest in quality of life, health, and environmental equity for its residents, particularly in areas previously underserved by open space.

Pico Rivera Mayor John Garcia told LCCN, “Our City Council and I are proud to announce a bold new chapter in Pico Rivera’s investment in parks, green space, and community connectivity. With more than $5 million in new state and federal funding, we are delivering on our promise to create a healthier, more livable city for all residents—especially those in historically underserved areas. The Phase 2 expansion of Passons Active Depot Park, powered by generous support from Congresswoman Linda Sánchez and the Rivers and Mountains Conservancy, represents a transformational investment in our City’s recreational heart. Likewise, the Los Paseos project will help breathe new life into Historic Whittier Boulevard, turning it into a vibrant, walkable cultural corridor that reflects the soul of Pico Rivera. Looking ahead, the proposed parks at El Mercado and the Durfee ACE site reflect our commitment to equity in access to public space. These projects will activate currently underutilized land with new opportunities for families to gather, children to play, and neighbors to connect. On behalf of the City Council, I would like to thank our federal and state partners for their support of our vision. Together, we are building a greener, stronger, and more connected Pico Rivera.”

“The vision set forth by our Mayor and City Council, coupled with the tireless work of City staff and the invaluable support of our partners like Congresswoman Linda Sánchez, the Rivers and Mountains Conservancy, and our federal and state funding agencies, continues to deliver meaningful results for our community,” Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona told LCCN. “It’s one thing to have a vision, but it’s far more impactful when you execute on it, and these park projects are a testament to that commitment. Together, we are creating spaces where children can play, residents can gather, and neighborhoods can thrive for generations to come.”

