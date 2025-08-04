2025 FOOTBALL PREVIEW – Gahr to be tested on defense while offense, behind Acosta, figures to be better

August 4, 2025

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X

GAHR GLADIATORS

8-6 overall last season, 3-2 in the Mid-Cities League, third place, lost to Pasadena High 21-17 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 13 finals

20-29 overall last five seasons

Head coach: Greg Marshall (23rd season, 109-118)

Lost 15 seniors out of 42 players from 2024 opening day roster

Last missed the playoffs: 2022

2025 schedule

Aug. 22 @ Valley Christian (7-3 overall last season, Division 9)

Aug. 29 Cerritos (8-3, D. 9)

Sept. 5 BYE

Sept. 12 @ Trinity Classical Academy (10-1, D. 12)

Sept. 19 @ Los Altos (4-6, D. 12)

Sept. 26 Valencia (4-6, D. 12)

Oct. 3 Bellflower (0-10, D. 14)

Oct. 10 @ Lynwood (7-6, D. 13)

Oct. 17 Norwalk (8-3, D. 9)

Oct. 24 @ Compton Early College (0-10, D. 14)

Oct. 31 Firebaugh (6-4, D. 14)

Now, Greg Marshall can check off another box. Even though the 23-year veteran head coach of Gahr High had claimed one league title, albeit sharing the 2022 Mid-Cities crown with Bellflower High and Norwalk High, he had never made it to a CIF-Southern Section divisional championship game. That changed last season as the Gladiators won three playoff games in a season for the first time in school history, then battled Pasadena High to the end in the Division 13 finals.

“Obviously last year was nice and great and good for the kids,” said Marshall. “I thought the two previous years…the great thing about it with the [new playoff] system, that could have happened. It didn’t, but last year it broke for us.”

What made last season even more special was the fact that Gahr was injury-riddled every week, started the season with two straight losses to city teams and was 2-3 going into the bye week. When it came time for the playoffs, the Gladiators took advantage of a La Puente High team that was decimated with injuries to some key offensive starters, and the rest is history.

“I was so proud of our guys for staying with it,” said Marshall. “At the banquet, I asked who had played in every game and I think there was one guy, our left tackle. It was really nice to obviously get to [the finals]. Unfortunately, we didn’t finish it.”

Despite being around the Gahr program for over two decades, Marshall admitted he never thought about what it would be like to get to a championship game. In fact, he stated that he has had better teams than last season’s squad but had always struggled in the playoffs. And, before last season, Marshall only had the 2007 team get as far as the semifinals.

“I can’t dwell on those types of things,” said Marshall. “You coach the kids up to the best of their ability and hopefully it breaks. Chasing league titles is probably why I am still here.”

OFFENSE

Gahr scored nearly 400 points during the 14-game schedule including six over 30 points and three over 40 points. The Gladiators were 2-2 in games decided by one possession and were held to two scores or fewer three times, going 1-2. Returning at quarterback is senior Roman Acosta, who completed 57 percent of his passes for 1,248 yards and 13 touchdowns. Marshall says he has improved 1000 percent and believes the long playoff run benefited him for this season. Seven of his touchdown passes came in the playoffs and he added a one-yard run against Pasadena. Surprisingly, he is the leading rusher coming back as he gained 265 yards on 42 carries and scored five times.

“He just came into his own; he was amazing,” said Marshall of Acosta’s playoff run. “Going into this season, he’s like a big part [of our offense]. You saw what he can do. But it’s definitely going to be different going into this season.”

Acosta’s backup would probably be junior Jacob Burson, but there isn’t a true backup. In fact, Marshall said if Acosta gets injured, they’ll go with a running quarterback situation where the ball is snapped to senior wide receiver Alexander Gutierrez.

Seniors Jaidyn Backus (18 carries, 96 yards, one touchdown) and Malachi Williams are slated to be the top two running backs for a team that rushed for over 2,200 yards from 14 different ground gainers. Sophomore De’mir Cunningham (11 carries, 62 yards, two touchdowns) will also see some time in the backfield.

Gutierrez led the Gladiators with 24 catches, 627 yards and six touchdowns and will be one of several targets for Acosta that will include Cunningham, senior Harlym Rayford and junior Cody Lockhart.

If there’s one area where Marshall is impressed with, it’s going to be the offensive line, which will be locked down by senior left guard Marc Saldana, senior center Robert Sousa, senior right guard Andres Martinez and senior right tackle Bradley Park, all returners. The only position yet to be determined is left tackle.

“We’re probably going to be more of a running quarterback [team] again, because with [2025 graduate] Markell [Slaughter], it was because we had to,” said Marshall of this season’s offense. “He threw a little, but with [Roman], he has to have the ball in his hands. He just can’t hand it off and then scramble on the pass. He’s going to have to have some designed runs.”

DEFENSE

After giving up 142 in the first four games, Gahr settled down in four of the next six games, and did not allow more than two touchdowns in any of those games. But, in those other two games, Gahr gave up 43 points each to Los Altos High and Norwalk. Then in the playoffs, the Gladiators yielded 54 points.

Saldana and Sousa are the main linemen along with senior Adrian Cruz (six tackles, two sacks) who spent some time there last season while Rayford (48 tackles last season), who was a defensive end, will be moved to be the featured linebacker. The rest of that department is, as Marshall put it, an issue as there will be competition for the other spots.

In the secondary, Marshall said he is going to go with three safeties with Backus (21 tackles), Cunningham, Gutierrez (44 tackles, three interceptions) and Williams (70 tackles) vying for those spots, and two cornerbacks, who will be senior Ogadi Metu and sophomore Riley Bryant.

SCHEDULE

Valley Christian High defeated Gahr 49-23 in the 2024 season opener, then the Gladiators fell to city rival Cerritos High 37-0 the following week. After winning 13 straight games against Cerritos, the Gladiators have lost two of the last three meetings while against V.C., the blue and gold has lost three of the last four meetings but own a 5-4 advantage in the series.

“Both [those teams] are going to be well-coached and those kids are going to play hard,” said Marshall. “The difference now than in the past is that do you play to win, or do you play to get better? Win or lose, both those schools are going to make you better because when we get to league, I think we’ll get at least third place.”

After an unusual early bye, Gahr will face Trinity Classical Academy, out of Valencia, for the first time before visiting Los Altos in the back end of a home and home. The final non-league game is against another first timer-Valencia High.

Gahr should get one of the three automatic playoff berths coming out of the Mid-Cities League as Bellflower, which didn’t fare too well in the Gateway League last season, and Compton Early College failed to win a game in 2024. The Gladiators eased past Lynwood High 31-7 and have won nine straight against the Knights, but don’t have to play Paramount High, which was promoted to the tougher Gateway League. The Pirates whitewashed Gahr 36-0 in the regular season finale for their 11th win in the past 12 meetings.

HOMECOMING

This should be an interesting game as Gahr hosts Norwalk, which won last season’s meeting 43-35. Norwalk led 21-14 at the half and 28-21 entering the fourth quarter. It was Gahr’s first loss to the Lancers in four games, having won 26-6 in 2022, 10-7 in 2005 and 26-14 in 2004. The 2005 victory was also Gahr’s homecoming game, and the Gladiators are 12-11 in homecoming games since 2001.

FINAL OUTLOOK

“Our offense is going to have to carry us, and we have to find some guys to play defense,” said Marshall. “I think the secondary is going to be fine, but we’re going to have to find some linebackers. When you go up against Cerritos and Valley Christian without linebackers, they’re going to exploit you; they just are. I think it’s going to be similar to last year. We’re going to grow on defense and hopefully if we stay healthy on offense, we’ll put up some points early.”

