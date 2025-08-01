AI Partnership Aims to Bridge the Gap Between Veterans and Civilian Jobs

By Brian Hews

In an era where artificial intelligence increasingly shapes how companies recruit, a new partnership between veteran-focused employment group RecruitMilitary and AI talent platform Findem seeks to solve a persistent problem: qualified veterans struggling to land civilian jobs.

Announced July 15, the collaboration pairs RecruitMilitary’s network of veterans and transitioning service members with Findem’s AI-powered hiring platform, which emphasizes candidate attributes like leadership and adaptability over traditional resume keyword scanning.

The core issue, according to both companies, is that conventional hiring systems often fail to translate military experience into terms that make sense in the civilian job market. Veterans may have managed millions of dollars in equipment or led large teams, but their resumes don’t fit neatly into corporate jargon—and many HR departments lack the training or time to decode them.

That’s where Findem comes in. Its platform analyzes “3D data,” or a combination of public information, talent signals, and internal company metrics, to assess candidates based on deeper attributes. By layering that intelligence onto RecruitMilitary’s existing veteran talent pool, the companies say the new system—dubbed Veteran Talent Source—can automatically surface and match qualified veterans to jobs that may have otherwise overlooked them.

For veterans, it’s a chance to be seen beyond the limits of a resume. For companies, it promises a reduced time-to-hire and a more diverse pipeline of disciplined, mission-driven employees.

Supporters of the initiative argue the timing is crucial. Despite being one of the most skilled labor pools in the country, veterans remain chronically underemployed or misaligned in the job market. The hope is that AI—used with intention—can help break down that disconnect.

Still, questions remain about the broader implications of embedding AI into hiring systems. While Findem emphasizes that its platform is designed to prioritize underrepresented candidates, the technology’s real-world impact will depend on how hiring teams use it—and whether companies are willing to rethink their criteria for what makes a “qualified” hire.

Veteran Talent Source is now available to employers, with early users reporting better candidate engagement and improved job matches. Whether it leads to a meaningful shift in how veterans are hired remains to be seen, but the partnership marks a data-driven push to close a long-standing gap.

