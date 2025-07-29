Whittier Approves Emergency Relief Funds for Families Impacted by Immigration Raids

July 29, 2025

Whittier, CA — Two local nonprofit organizations, the Hispanic Outreach Task Force (HOT) and the Interfaith Food Center (IFC), will each receive $15,000 from the City of Whittier to support their relief efforts for local Whittier families impacted by recent immigration enforcement activities.

At the July 8, 2025 Whittier City Council meeting, staff was directed to analyze public input and a proposed draft ordinance related to immigration enforcement. Staff was also asked to report back by the following Council meeting on August 12 with potential impacts and available resources for the City of Whittier.

In the days following the July 8 meeting, HOT and IFC proposed assistance programs for Whittier families. Given the urgent timeline and alignment with Council’s expressed goals, the City Manager authorized funding for these programs under his delegated authority to avoid unnecessary delays in aid delivery.

HOT’s Bondad program supports families with essential household/living needs such as utilities, fuel, and children’s education related costs. IFC’s food assistance efforts work to get nutritious food to students and families who are in need.

Both programs operate through trusted referral networks, including Whittier-area school districts, churches, and youth organizations, assuring resources reach those most in need while minimizing barriers to access.

“This is an opportunity to partner with HOT and IFC, two premier Whittier organizations with a long history of service in our community, to provide vital aid to Whittier families and children who are hurting right now. Helping residents is a priority of the Whittier City Council.” stated Mayor Joe Vinatieri.

Additional information, including “Know Your Rights” and resources for residents, can be found on the City’s webpage at: www.cityofwhittier.org/services/programs/immigration-rights-community-resources

