How Precision Farming Technologies Help Increase Farm Profitability

Precision farming allows growers to efficiently manage every stage of field operations, reducing losses and increasing yields through the more rational use of resources. Errors during seeding, fertiliser application or soil treatment often lead to uneven crop development, soil degradation and partial yield loss.

Modern technologies such as GPS navigation, sensor systems, and automated machine control help prevent these issues. High accuracy during field operations enables farmers to reduce material overuse, minimise soil stress, and ensure consistent crop growth, ultimately leading to higher yields and increased profitability. Let’s explore the key technologies that make autosteering so effective in reducing losses and improving agricultural productivity. See product details on fieldbee.com.

Eliminating Skips and Overlaps During Seeding

Thanks to centimetre-level accuracy, FieldBee PowerSteer guides the tractor precisely along pre-defined lines, eliminating both skips and overlaps between passes. This ensures even seed distribution across the entire field, creating optimal conditions for germination and plant development. As a result, farmers achieve consistent plant density, higher yields, and reduced consumption of costly seed material.

Precise Application of Fertilisers and Chemicals

The autosteering system maintains exact implement width and ensures even distribution of fertilisers and crop protection products. Chemicals are applied in precise doses, avoiding under- and over-application zones. This approach improves plant nutrition efficiency, reduces agrochemical costs, and reduces negative environmental impact.

Optimised Operation in Challenging Weather Conditions

FieldBee PowerSteer provides stable operation even in low-visibility conditions — during fog, rain or night-time work. The system maintains precise navigation regardless of weather factors, allowing farmers to fully utilise favourable windows for seeding, fertiliser application, or harvesting. This helps minimise losses caused by weather-related delays.

Reduced Soil Compaction

Accurate navigation with PowerSteer minimises unnecessary passes over the same areas of the field. Reducing repeated traffic lowers soil compaction, preserving soil structure, aeration, and water permeability. This supports stronger root development and enhances long-term field productivity.

Time and Fuel Savings

Thanks to precise route following with FieldBee PowerSteer, machinery operates at maximum efficiency: the number of unnecessary passes is reduced, overall field processing time is shortened, and equipment use is optimised for each section of the field. Unnecessary manoeuvres, overlaps, and returns to untreated areas are eliminated, which is particularly important when working on large fields or irregularly shaped plots. As a result, fuel consumption decreases, and both labour and machinery maintenance costs are reduced.

Reduced Dependence on Operator Skill Level

With FieldBee PowerSteer’s automatic steering, the quality of fieldwork remains consistent regardless of the operator’s experience or training level. The system keeps machinery on a precise trajectory, reducing human error. This is particularly important during high workload periods, shift work, and in situations where qualified operators are in short supply, ensuring consistently high-quality field operations under any conditions.

