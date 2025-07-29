A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

By Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

My Cerritos City Council colleagues and I are committed to your safety. That is why Enhancing Public Safety is our City’s number one Strategic Goal, and why time and again I have shared about the importance of protecting you and your property. Critical to these efforts is the respect we hold for those who have sworn to protect us and the support we provide in times of peace, conflict, and loss.

On July 18, tragedy occurred when three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were killed in an explosion at a training facility. We send our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Detective Victor Lemus, and Detective William Osborn with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson/Explosives Detail. The City stands with our law enforcement partners in mourning their loss during this challenge time.

In light of the recent tragedy affecting the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the City of Cerritos’ Community Safety Town Hall scheduled for July 30 has been postponed. The Community Safety Town Hall was scheduled to feature a panel discussion between Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. The City is working with the Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to identify an appropriate time to reschedule. Updates on the event will be shared at cerritos.gov/townhall and across the City’s platforms as new information becomes available.

During our meeting on Monday, July 28, my City Council colleagues and I will pay tribute to our fallen heroes, Detectives Kelley-Eklund, Lemus, and Osborn. The City of Cerritos is grateful for the service and bravery of our law enforcement officials and first responders within our community and abroad. You have our unwavering respect, admiration, and sincere thanks.

