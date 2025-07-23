Breaking the Myths: Minorities and Mental Health

Each July, National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month recognizes the importance of mental health and encourages open conversations about its challenges. This month serves as a reminder that mental well-being must be prioritized among minority populations, just as it should be with all groups and individuals, and everyone should feel they can seek support when needed.

Yet, for many individuals in minority communities, seeking help can feel like navigating a minefield of stigma, misinformation and fear. Cultural expectations, systemic barriers and historical mistrust of health care systems often compound the challenges.

According to Leslie Fuentes-Nguyen, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with Kaiser Permanente Southern California, there are three common myths that continue to harm mental health awareness and access in minority populations.

Myth 1: Getting a mental health diagnosis means being labeled forever.

The Truth: A diagnosis is not a life sentence — it’s a tool for healing.

Many people in minority communities fear that a mental health diagnosis will define them permanently, especially in ethnic groups where mental illness is seen as a weakness or moral failing.

But in reality, a diagnosis is a starting point for understanding what’s going on and how to get better. It’s no different than being diagnosed with diabetes or high blood pressure — it helps guide treatment and support.

“A diagnosis doesn’t define who you are — it helps us understand how to support your healing,” says Fuentes-Nguyen. “Just like learning you have strep throat or an infection, a mental health diagnosis creates a path towards recovery.”

Myth 2: A mental health diagnosis will follow you with negative consequences.

The Truth: Confidentiality laws protect your privacy, and treatment can improve your quality-of- life.

Concerns about job loss, discrimination or being seen as “unstable” are real fears, especially in communities where trust in institutions is low. However, mental health records in the United States are protected by strict privacy laws like HIPAA, which means your information cannot be shared without your consent.

Moreover, untreated mental health issues are far more likely to interfere with work, relationships and daily functioning than a diagnosis itself. Seeking help can lead to better coping skills, improved productivity and stronger relationships.

Myth 3: Physical health is more important than mental health.

The Truth: Mental and physical health are deeply connected — and equally important.

In many cultures, physical symptoms are taken seriously, while emotional or psychological distress is minimized or ignored. But mental health affects everything from sleep and appetite to heart health and immune function. Chronic stress, anxiety and depression can lead to serious physical health problems if left untreated.

“Mental health is not separate from physical health — it’s the foundation of it,” Fuentes-Nguyen emphasized.

Moving forward: What can we do?

Talk about it. Normalize conversations about mental health in your family, community and workplace.

Educate yourself and others. Learn about mental health conditions and share accurate information. Visit kp.org for valuable information and tools.

Seek culturally competent care. Look for therapists and providers who understand your background and values. Through technology, many therapy options are now available at your fingertips.

Support each other. Encourage loved ones to seek help and be a source of non-judgmental support.

“Mental health is not a weakness, a label, or a burden — it’s a part of being human,” says Fuentes-Nguyen. “By breaking these myths, we can build stronger, healthier communities where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and be well.”

NOTICE TO RECIPIENT: If you are not the intended recipient of this e-mail, you are prohibited from sharing, copying, or otherwise using or disclosing its contents. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the sender immediately by reply e-mail and permanently delete this e-mail and any attachments without reading, forwarding or saving them. v.173.295 Thank you.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related