Free household hazardous waste and e-waste recycling event in Norwalk

Norwalk — Area residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous materials and electronic waste at a free recycling event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Cerritos College, Parking Lot 1-G, 11110 Alondra Boulevard, Norwalk.

Hosted by the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts and Los Angeles County Public Works, the event accepts a wide range of items including motor oil, paint, household cleaners, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, televisions, computers, and other electronics. This service helps prevent hazardous waste from entering landfills or waterways and is offered at no cost to all Los Angeles County residents.

For details and a complete list of accepted items, visit:

https://www.lacsd.org/services/solid-waste/household-hazardous-waste-collection/norwalk-07-26-25

