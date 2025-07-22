Cerritos Postpones Community Safety Town Hall Following LASD Tragedy

July 22, 2025

CERRITOS — The City of Cerritos has postponed its upcoming Community Safety Town Hall, originally scheduled for July 30, in response to the tragic loss of three detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson/Explosives Detail.

“The City of Cerritos stands with our law enforcement partners in mourning the loss of Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Detective Victor Lemus, and Detective William Osborn,” said Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama. “We send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues during this challenging period.”

The event was set to feature a panel discussion with Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna and District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. City officials are currently coordinating with the Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to determine a new date for the event.

Updates will be posted at cerritos.gov/townhall and shared across the City’s official platforms. For more information, residents can contact the City of Cerritos Community Safety Division at (562) 916-1266 or visit safercerritos.us.

