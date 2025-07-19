At least 30 injured after car plows through crowd in East Hollywood

July 19, 2025

At least 30 people were injured after a car plowed through a crowd in East Hollywood, when a driver apparently lost consciousness, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue. At least seven people were in critical condition, six were in serious condition and more than a dozen were treated on site, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Twenty-three patients were transported.

Among the injured was a male with a gunshot wound, the LAFD said.

Witnesses said bystanders also took the driver of the vehicle out of his car and attacked him following the car ramming, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Authorities said 124 fire personnel are assisting at the scene.

The car slammed into a crowd standing outside of music venue The Vermont. The crowd included clubgoers, valet attendants and food vendors from a nearby taco stand, according to the fire department.

LAFD Capt. Adam Van Gerpen said that a line of people – the majority female – were waiting to enter the nightclub when they were struck by a Nissan Versa that also hit the taco truck and valet stand.

People inside the club came out to help in the minutes before emergency crews arrived, he said, to help the victims.

