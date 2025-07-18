Pico Rivera Reports 61% Drop in Homelessness Following Coordinated Outreach Efforts

July 18, 2025



City leaders credit regional partnerships for dramatic improvement

PICO RIVERA, CA – July 18, 2025 — The City of Pico Rivera announced a major reduction in its homeless population, with preliminary data from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) showing a 61% decrease in individuals experiencing homelessness compared to last year.

The 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count recorded 37 unhoused individuals in Pico Rivera—down from 95 in 2024—a net reduction of 58 people. City officials say the numbers demonstrate the impact of a coordinated and compassionate strategy that has prioritized outreach, safety, and dignity.

“Pico Rivera is a city that cares deeply about all its residents. Reducing homelessness by over 60% is a testament to our proactive, people-centered approach,” said Pico Rivera Mayor John Garcia. “We will continue to ensure public spaces are safe and accessible, while working tirelessly with our partners to uplift those who are unhoused with dignity and care.”

The drop comes amid the city’s ongoing partnerships with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, the Gateway Cities Council of Governments, and local service providers. These relationships have allowed the city to expand its outreach footprint while targeting services and support where they are needed most.

City Manager Steve Carmona credited the results to a unified approach. “These results reflect what’s possible when a community comes together with purpose and compassion,” Carmona said. “While we remain steadfast in protecting the safety and well-being of our neighborhoods, we also recognize that addressing homelessness requires more than enforcement—it requires empathy, coordination, and long-term commitment to helping people rebuild their lives.”

Despite the drop in total individuals, the count also showed a decrease in “improvised dwellings”—such as vehicles, tents, and makeshift shelters—falling from 104 in 2024 to 58 this year, a 44% reduction.

City officials noted that all 37 individuals counted this year were unsheltered, with none recorded in temporary shelters on the night of the count, underscoring the continued need for housing resources and interim solutions.

Looking forward, Pico Rivera plans to use the new data to inform service prioritization, resource deployment, and continued collaboration with county and regional partners.

“The work isn’t done,” said Mayor Garcia. “But these results show that when we lead with compassion and stay committed, progress is not only possible—it’s measurable.”

Contact Brian Hews at [email protected] or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social

Like this: Like Loading...

Related