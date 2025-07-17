Cudahy Vice-Mayor Apologizes Over Video

July 17, 2025

Cudahy Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez “apologized” during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting after the public comment period when residents blasted her for the video.

“The message was not about violence, It was about regular people claiming ownership of our streets in a time of great distress and asking others, who I mentioned in my video, in organizing and protesting against the harm and violence being inflicted on our community.”

She continued, “Those that inserted a narrative of violence into my video weaponized it in a way that is totally inconsistent with my life’s work.”

“I also want acknowledge the stress and anxiety that this caused all of you, from getting hate emails to threats to everything else, which is completely uncalled for. But I also want to assert my constitutionally protected rights to free speech and I’m committed to using my voice in a more responsible and still-powerful manner moving forward.”

In a statement, her attorney, Damian J. Martinez, wrote that the councilwoman was “challenging the Latino community” to join thousands of Angelenos organizing against ongoing immigration enforcement operations.

“Importantly, Dr. Gonzalez in no way encouraged anyone to engage in violence. Any suggestion that she advocated for violence is categorically false and without merit.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related