Sheriff Luna and D.A. Hochman Headline Cerritos Town Hall on Public Safety

July 16, 2025

CERRITOS, CA – July 16, 2025 – The City of Cerritos invites the public to a Community Safety Town Hall, featuring a panel discussion with Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman, on Wednesday, July 30. The panel discussion will be moderated by Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama.

The Community Safety Town Hall will take place in the Sierra Room at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, located at 18000 Park Plaza Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m., when guests can view informational displays and beconnected with local safety resources. The panel discussion will begin at 6 p.m.

“The City of Cerritos is honored to welcome Sheriff Luna and D.A. Hochman for this important event. We have astrong relationship with Los Angeles County’s law and order officials, and we are excited to hear from our special guests,” said Cerritos Mayor Frank Aurelio Yokoyama. “Ensuring Public Safety is Cerritos’ number one Strategic Goal. The City looks forward to sharing progress on this goal with our community, highlighting our partnership withthe Cerritos Sheriff’s Station, and strengthening our relationship with the County.”

Guests are invited to submit questions in advance of the town hall for Sheriff Luna and D.A. Hochman. Questionscan be submitted via an online form no later than Friday, July 25. Please enter one question per submission. For timeconsiderations, please note that similar questions from multiple submissions may be combined, and not all questions may be asked.

For more information, please contact the City of Cerritos Community Safety Division at (562) 916-1266 or visit safercerritos.com.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related