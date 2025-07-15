Homeless population drops again in LA County, but over 72,000 still without homes

July 15, 2025

By Brian Hews

In what officials are calling a sign of progress, the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count revealed that the number of people experiencing homelessness across Los Angeles County has declined for the second year in a row.

The survey, conducted in February and released Monday by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), estimates 72,308 individuals are currently unhoused in LA County—a slight improvement from last year. The number of people living without shelter—on sidewalks, in tents, cars, or abandoned buildings—dropped by 9.5 percent countywide, while the City of Los Angeles saw a 7.9 percent drop in its unsheltered population.

Over the past two years, unsheltered homelessness in the county has fallen by 14 percent, while the City of LA has seen a record 17.5 percent decrease, according to LAHSA’s data. Officials attribute the downward trend to an influx of public funding, new housing units, and aggressive outreach strategies focused on mental health and addiction support.

Mayor Karen Bass, who declared a state of emergency on homelessness shortly after taking office in 2022, said the results represent more than statistics.

“These results aren’t just data points — they represent thousands of human beings who are now inside, and neighborhoods that are beginning to heal,” Bass said in a statement.

Supervisor Janice Hahn also praised the results, citing targeted programs as a major reason for the shift. “With thousands fewer people on our streets, these numbers are encouraging. It is clear to me our focus on bringing people inside by clearing encampments is paying off and programs like the city’s Inside Safe and the county’s Pathway Home are working,” Hahn said. “These strategies are not only compassionate, but they are also the most effective tools we have in addressing homelessness and we are seeing the impact in real time. As the County builds out our new homeless services department, I want us to double down on these encampment operations and get more people off the streets and safely inside as quickly as humanly possible.”

Supervisor Kathryn Barger offered a similar perspective while acknowledging the ongoing crisis. “It’s encouraging to see that—for the second consecutive year—the annual homeless count reflects a decrease in homelessness across Los Angeles County. This positive trend is a clear indication that our collective efforts are beginning to make a meaningful impact,” Barger said. “I believe this progress has been driven by three key components: sustained investments in housing and services, strong partnerships with our local cities and service providers, and a focused approach to encampment resolution–such as through the County’s Pathway Home program, which helps transition individuals directly from encampments into shelter and care.”

She continued, “At the same time, the count is a sobering reminder of the work that lies ahead. The fact remains that 72,308 individuals are still experiencing homelessness in our County is heartbreaking. Each person counted represents a life in crisis. They must remain at the center of our housing, outreach, and support service strategies. I remain fully committed to ensuring that Los Angeles County continues investing in innovative and compassionate solutions that deliver lasting, measurable results. I am also optimistic about the establishment of our new County department dedicated solely to homelessness. I believe this focused and coordinated approach will significantly strengthen our efforts and help reduce homelessness further in our communities.”

Key to the city’s efforts is Bass’s Inside Safe initiative, which has moved thousands of people from encampments into motels or permanent housing. The county has also spent nearly $2.5 billion over the past eight years on rental subsidies, outreach programs, and affordable housing construction.

The survey, developed by researchers at USC and aligned with federal HUD standards, comes as Los Angeles continues to recover from a string of major challenges, including wildfires, budget shortfalls, and increasing pressure from the federal government. Just last week, federal agents and National Guard troops staged a controversial show of force in MacArthur Park—an area with a large unhoused and immigrant population—prompting criticism from city leaders.

Despite ongoing political and economic instability, the back-to-back declines in homelessness are the most sustained progress seen in nearly a decade.

