A Message From Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

Frank Aurelio Yokoyama

Every day, the City of Cerritos and our businesses strive to bring our residents, workers, and visitors quality services and positive experiences.

Fundamental to these outcomes is public safety, from the actual protection of people and property to the sense of security we feel within the community.

Recent federal immigration enforcement actions across Southern California have challenged that sense of security for residents navigating immigration concerns and for nearby businesses. In the City of Cerritos, the safety of our community is our top priority. Each one of you matters and deserves to be treated with dignity.

During a press conference last week in Artesia, I joined local leaders from across the region to speak up for those who are experiencing anger, confusion, and fear amid these immigration enforcement operations. I also used this moment to thank our local law enforcement partners for their service.

Please note, deputies with the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department do not enforce federal immigration laws, nor have any advanced knowledge of these operations. Additionally, local deputies do not ask about an individual’s immigration status when responding to calls for service. Deputies may support federal authorities if safety assistance is necessary. However, this does not mean that the deputies are assisting with federal immigration operations.

This is a complicated and emotional issue, and we recognize there are a range of views across our diverse community. As our region navigates this challenging period, we request your compassion and peaceful expression.

Thank you for your understanding and support in our work to ensure Cerritos remains a safe place to live, work, and visit, and where everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related