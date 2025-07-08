Support for Families: Summer EBT Now Available in Southern California

As summer has arrived in Southern California, many families with children are left without the daily support of school cafeterias. To help bridge this nutritional gap, Kaiser Permanente Southern California is spreading the word that the Summer EBT program — also known as SUN Bucks —is now available to eligible families.

This initiative provides $120 per eligible school-aged child to help families buy groceries during the summer months.

Summer EBT is a lifeline for families struggling with food insecurity—an issue that affects nearly 1 in 7 children in California, according to No Kid Hungry. In a region where the cost of living is high, this benefit can make a meaningful difference.

Access to healthy food is essential for children to thrive — physically, mentally and emotionally — especially during the summer months when school meals are unavailable.

“When kids miss meals, it doesn’t just leave them hungry—it can disrupt their ability to grow, learn and get essential nutrients their bodies need to be healthy,” says Dr. Hector Lastra, a pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente Lynwood Medical Offices. “We see the effects of poor nutrition in everything from weakened immune systems to trouble concentrating on tasks.”

Who’s Eligible?

Families may qualify if their children attend a school that participates in the National School Lunch or School Breakfast Program and meet income requirements for free or reduced-price meals. Most households already receiving SNAP, CalWORKs or Medi-Cal will be automatically enrolled.

Funds can be used at grocery stores, convenience stores and farmers markets that accept SNAP benefits to buy essentials like milk, bread, fruits, vegetables and healthy snacks. Benefits are issued on existing EBT cards or mailed as new cards.

“Proper nutrition in childhood lays the foundation for lifelong health,” Dr. Lastra said. “It supports strong bones and muscles, helps regulate hormones and reduces the risk of chronic diseases like obesity and type 2 diabetes.”

To check eligibility and apply, visit www.SummerEBT.org.

