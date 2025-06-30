Local Leaders to Hold Press Conference on Immigration Enforcement Fallout

June 30, 2025

LCCN Staff Report

ARTESIA — Amid rising concern over the economic and emotional toll of recent immigration enforcement actions in Southeast Los Angeles County, Artesia Mayor Ali Sajjad Taj will host a press conference on Wednesday, July 2, joined by local and state officials, to address the wide-ranging impact on residents and small businesses.

The event will take place at 9:30 a.m. at Artesia Park and will include remarks from Mayor Taj, along with Congressman Derek Tran and Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva.

“The safety of our community is our top priority,” said Mayor Taj. “Every person should feel safe. That includes everyone, regardless of where you come from or what your immigration status may be. It is our responsibility as elected officials to make sure our neighborhoods are safe, our children feel secure, and our businesses can continue to operate with confidence.”

Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva, whose district includes portions of Southeast L.A. County, echoed that sentiment: “The safety of our families and businesses must always come first. As fear spreads through our communities due to ongoing immigration activities, it’s more important than ever that residents understand their rights and feel supported. I stand with the City of Artesia and Southeast L.A. County in supporting our community through this difficult time.”

While invitations have been extended to U.S. Senator Adam Schiff, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, and Deputy Regional Director Vishesh Anand of the Governor’s Office their attendance has not yet been confirmed.

The press conference aims to shine a light on the real-time consequences of immigration sweeps on local economies and community trust—especially in neighborhoods where immigrant families and small businesses form the backbone of daily life.

The event will be held at Artesia Park, 18750 Clarkdale Avenue, Artesia, beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

