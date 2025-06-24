Long Beach Launches Summer of Architecture to Celebrate the City’s Historic Charm

By Brian Hews

Long Beach Heritage is opening the doors—literally—to some of the city’s most iconic and historic buildings this season with the launch of Summer of Architecture, a months-long celebration of the city’s rich built environment, sponsored by the Port of Long Beach.

The program includes an eclectic mix of tours, lectures, and behind-the-scenes access to rarely seen architectural landmarks, offering residents and visitors an immersive look into the city’s unique structural history—from early 1900s homes in Willmore City to bold Mid-Century Modern designs.

“Every block has a story,” said Long Beach Heritage President Chris Hogan. “We’re excited to help people experience the history all around them in a fun, engaging way.”

Among the featured events are Great Homes Tours of both 1900s and Mid-Century properties, a Landmarks & Libations cocktail party at the historic Bembridge House, and a guided tour of the iconic Long Beach Airport—often regarded as one of the most beautiful municipal airports in the world.

Architecture fans will also enjoy walking tours along Ocean Boulevard and The Pike, a rare inside look at the Scottish Rite Temple, a lively architectural bike tour, and the reopening of the St. Regis rooftop Solarium for public tours after more than 50 years.

In honor of the centennial of the 1925 Paris Exposition—which helped catapult Art Deco into global prominence—this year’s program also includes a dedicated Art Deco Bus Tour and a New Deal Legacy lecture by historian John Thomas.

The Port of Long Beach’s sponsorship plays a key role in expanding access and outreach, highlighting the city’s maritime and industrial evolution while underscoring its stewardship of Tidelands Trust assets.

Most events are ticketed and expected to sell out. A full schedule and registration information is available at lbheritage.org.

Contact Brian Hews at [email protected] or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social.

