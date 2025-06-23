Pico Rivera Responds to Federal Immigration Enforcement

June 23, 2025

LCCN Staff Report

The City of Pico Rivera has confirmed that recent immigration enforcement activity by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has taken place within city limits—prompting concern, fear, and anxiety among residents.

In a formal statement, the city emphasized that neither it nor the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is involved in, supports, or cooperates with any federal immigration operations. “Our city remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of immigration status,” the statement read. “Every person is entitled to due process under the law as guaranteed by the Constitution.”

City officials expressed growing concern over what they described as a troubling pattern of heightened enforcement tactics. Reports of warrantless stops and operations that appear to disproportionately impact specific communities “raise serious concerns about proportionality, fairness, and due process,” according to the city. Officials warned that such tactics erode the trust between residents and local government—a foundation they consider essential for public safety.

Pico Rivera reaffirmed its stance as a diverse and inclusive community, stating, “Our immigrant families are a vital part of the cultural, social, and economic fabric of our city. We condemn actions that disrupt families, spread fear, and create division. This stance has not, and will not, change.”

The city urged residents to continue engaging with local services without fear and encouraged those in need of assistance to reach out to trusted legal and community organizations. Officials also said they are actively exploring legal and policy options to better protect residents moving forward.

Resources and information for immigrants are available through the L.A. County Office of Immigrant Affairs at https://oia.lacounty.gov. For updates and guidance, residents are encouraged to visit https://www.pico-rivera.org or follow the city’s official social media channels.

The statement was signed by Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona.

