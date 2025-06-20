From Sunscreen to Screen Time: A Doctor’s Summer Health Checklist for Kids

Now that summer has arrived, Kaiser Permanente Southern California Pediatrician, Dr. Olga Acosta, shares her top advice for keeping children healthy, active and safe during the warmer months.

Sun Protection Basics

“In our climate, sun protection isn’t just about preventing sunburn – it’s about establishing lifelong healthy habits,” Dr. Acosta said. “Apply sunscreen 15 minutes before going outside, reapply every two hours, and don’t forget often-missed spots like ears and feet.”

If you go swimming, Dr. Acosta recommends reapplying sunscreen every hour.

Hydration is Key

Dr. Acosta emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated during the hot months.

“Kids get so busy playing that they forget to drink water,” she said. “Make it fun – try fruit-infused water or freezing water bottles that will melt into cold drinks throughout the day. Watch for signs of dehydration like decreased energy or dark urine.”

Also, remember your body is made out of water, she said. The more you sweat, the more water you need.

Water Safety First

“Never assume someone else is watching the water,” warns Dr. Acosta, who practices in the Antelope Valley. “Aways designate a specific water watcher when kids are swimming or playing near pools. Even strong swimmers need supervision, and younger children should always be within arm’s reach.”

Managing Screen Time

Finding the right balance with electronics can be challenging, according to Dr. Acosta. “Set clear limits on daily screen time and stick to them,” she advises. “Try keeping devices charged in a central location at night and encourage outdoor activities during morning hours when it’s cooler.”

Heat and Activity Guidelines

“Kids need time to acclimate to hot weather,” explains Dr. Acosta. “Schedule outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day, take frequent breaks, and watch for signs of heat exhaustion. Remember that if you’re hot, they’re probably hotter.”

Avoid outdoor activities, if possible, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. if it is hotter than 90 degrees, Dr. Acosta advised. Be creative and have a plan for indoor activities when it is too hot.

Take Action:

Stock up on broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30 or 80).

Establish regular water breaks during outdoor play.

Review pool safety rules with the family

Create a summer schedule balancing outdoor time and indoor activities.

Keep emergency numbers handy.

For more information about pediatric care or to schedule an appointment with a Kaiser Permanente pediatrician, visit kp.org or call 1-833-574-2273.

###

Best,

Terry Kanakri

Senior Media Relations Specialist



Southern California Region

Communications & Public Relations

Cell: (626) 660-6543

Email: Terry.Kanakri

Join the conversation





Kp.org

NOTICE TO RECIPIENT: If you are not the intended recipient of this e-mail, you are prohibited from sharing, copying, or otherwise using or disclosing its contents. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the sender immediately by reply e-mail and permanently delete this e-mail and any attachments without reading, forwarding or saving them. v.173.295 Thank you.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related