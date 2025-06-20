From Sunscreen to Screen Time: A Doctor’s Summer Health Checklist for Kids

Now that summer has arrived, Kaiser Permanente Southern California Pediatrician, Dr. Olga Acosta, shares her top advice for keeping children healthy, active and safe during the warmer months.
Sun Protection Basics
“In our climate, sun protection isn’t just about preventing sunburn – it’s about establishing lifelong healthy habits,” Dr. Acosta said. “Apply sunscreen 15 minutes before going outside, reapply every two hours, and don’t forget often-missed spots like ears and feet.”
If you go swimming, Dr. Acosta recommends reapplying sunscreen every hour.
Hydration is Key
Dr. Acosta emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated during the hot months.
“Kids get so busy playing that they forget to drink water,” she said. “Make it fun – try fruit-infused water or freezing water bottles that will melt into cold drinks throughout the day. Watch for signs of dehydration like decreased energy or dark urine.”
Also, remember your body is made out of water, she said. The more you sweat, the more water you need.
Water Safety First
“Never assume someone else is watching the water,” warns Dr. Acosta, who practices in the Antelope Valley. “Aways designate a specific water watcher when kids are swimming or playing near pools. Even strong swimmers need supervision, and younger children should always be within arm’s reach.”
Managing Screen Time
Finding the right balance with electronics can be challenging, according to Dr. Acosta. “Set clear limits on daily screen time and stick to them,” she advises. “Try keeping devices charged in a central location at night and encourage outdoor activities during morning hours when it’s cooler.”
Heat and Activity Guidelines
“Kids need time to acclimate to hot weather,” explains Dr. Acosta. “Schedule outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day, take frequent breaks, and watch for signs of heat exhaustion. Remember that if you’re hot, they’re probably hotter.”
Avoid outdoor activities, if possible, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. if it is hotter than 90 degrees, Dr. Acosta advised. Be creative and have a plan for indoor activities when it is too hot.
Take Action:
For more information about pediatric care or to schedule an appointment with a Kaiser Permanente pediatrician, visit kp.org or call 1-833-574-2273.
###
Best,
Terry Kanakri
Senior Media Relations Specialist
Southern California Region
Communications & Public Relations
Cell: (626) 660-6543
Email: Terry.Kanakri
Join the conversation
NOTICE TO RECIPIENT: If you are not the intended recipient of this e-mail, you are prohibited from sharing, copying, or otherwise using or disclosing its contents. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the sender immediately by reply e-mail and permanently delete this e-mail and any attachments without reading, forwarding or saving them. v.173.295 Thank you.
Auto Amazon Links: No products found. WEB_PAGE_DUMPER: The server does not wake up: https://web-page-dumper.herokuapp.com/ URL: https://www.amazon.com/gp/top-rated/ Cache: AAL_048d91e746d8e46e76b94d301f80f1d9
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.