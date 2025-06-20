A Message from Cerritos Mayor Frank Yokoyama

June 20, 2025

The City of Cerritos is known for its beautiful parks, state-of-the-art Library, popular Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park, and the renowned Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts. These facilities and their excellent services play a significant role in the City’s achievement of Strategic Goal #8: Ensure Continued Excellence in Community Programming.

This weekend marks a significant moment for the Cerritos Library, which celebrates the 50th Anniversary of its Summer Reading Program. The free event on Saturday, June 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will include special programs for all ages. Throughout its history, the Summer Reading Program has encouraged thousands of children, teens, and adults to read during the summer and awarded those who completed the required reading. Saturday’s event is generously supported by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and the Friends of the Cerritos Library. The Summer Reading Program is just one example of what makes Cerritos an amazing place to live, work, and do business.

On July 4, residents are invited to our 52nd annual Let Freedom Ring Celebration at the Cerritos Civic Center. The event begins at 4 p.m. and will include musical entertainment, food trucks, game booths, rides, and a bell-ringing ceremony. The Let Freedom Ring Celebration will culminate with a spectacular fireworks show at 9 p.m.

From July 8 to August 7, Cerritos’ Family Entertainment Showcase will feature events for people of all ages each Tuesday and Thursday night. Tuesday Family Nights begin at 6:30 p.m. at Friendship, Frontier, Sunshine, and Westgate Parks, Evenings will feature a pre-show craft, game, or activity prior to the event from 6 to 6:20 p.m. The Concerts Under the Stars series takes place at the Heritage Park Island Stage on Thursdays starting at 7 p.m. A slate of Country, Latin, and Classic Rock performances are scheduled throughout the series. Bring a picnic dinner and blanket and relax with family and friends. Family Entertainment Showcase dates are listed on the City’s online calendar at cerritos.gov.

The City of Cerritos is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all residents by offering a comprehensive array of senior services. This includes amenities at the Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park, which has served residents ages 50 or older for more than 30 years. View the Center’s activity calendar or learn about Lifelong Enrichment course offerings by visiting cerritos.gov/seniorcenter.

Also spanning over three decades of service, the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) offers quality musical and theatrical entertainment to our community and beyond. This year, the CCPA is looking forward to another exciting season. After selling out one night within two weeks, Grammy Award-winning R&B superstars Boyz II Men have been booked for a second night. The group will kick off the new season with performances on Friday, August 22, and Saturday, August 23. The new season will also feature Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dionne Warwick, Country music artist Trace Adkins, Emmy-winning comedian Jay Leno, and much more. Reserve your tickets now at cerritoscenter.com.

The City of Cerritos is proud to offer robust and quality programming year-round. In alignment with our Strategic Plan, we look forward to taking these experiences to another level in the months and years to come.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related