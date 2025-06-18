Kroger and Walmart chicken fettuccine alfredo sickens 17 and kills 4 with Listeria

By News Desk on June 18, 2025

A Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to chicken fettuccine alfredo products from FreshRealm has sickened 17 people across 13 states, leading to a recall of all products produced before June 17, 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The outbreak has been associated with three deaths and one fetal loss.

The recalled products, distributed to Kroger and Walmart retail locations nationwide under various brand names, were produced at FreshRealm establishments in San Clemente, CA, Montezuma, GA, and Indianapolis, IN.

FSIS is concerned that some recalled products may remain in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

Recalled products:

32.8-oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/27/25 or prior.

12.3 oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior.

12.5 oz. tray packages containing “HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese” with best-by date 06/19/25 or prior.

The products bear establishment numbers “EST. P-50784,” “EST. P-47770,” or “EST. P-47718” on the packaging and the USDA mark of inspection.

Product labels can be viewed here.

