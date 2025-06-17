Hey California Republicans: Is This What You Voted For?

By Brian Hews

Let me ask you something, California Republicans—when you pulled that lever, mailed in that ballot, or marched proudly to the polls with your red “MAGA” trucker hats and Instagram rants about freedom and fairness—is this what you signed up for?

Because the results are in, and they aren’t just bad. They’re catastrophic.

Let’s start with the obvious: Donald Trump’s militarized immigration blitzkrieg. In case you missed it—perhaps distracted by Newsmax reruns or shopping for ivermectin—Trump has deployed 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines into Los Angeles. Armed military patrolling American streets, rounding up immigrants like we’re living out some weird reboot of The Handmaid’s Tale.

What did that look like in real life? Raids. Flash-bangs. Stun grenades. Tear gas in Boyle Heights. Moms and kids arrested in front of panaderías. Small businesses shattered. A fruit vendor in MacArthur Park said it best: “This is worse than COVID.”

And what did our proud California Republicans do? They clapped.

Let’s call out some names.

Travis Allen, the Orange County Republican who likes reactionary politics and spray-tan products. This guy tried to sue the state to overturn sanctuary laws. He’s all-in on Trump’s plan to “take the gloves off.” But in typical ignore that MAGA style, while he was grabbing headlines, he was also reprimanded for sexual harassment in the State Assembly—confirmed and hit with a $5,500 fine for campaign finance violations. So yes, dear voters of OC-74, that’s your guy: the “law and order” candidate who can’t follow the rules.

Sen. Brian Jones? Another GOP foot soldier waving Trump’s immigration sword while pretending to care about “safety.” He’s pushing legislation to allow police to act as ICE agents because nothing says “freedom,” like federalizing your sheriff’s department into a deportation squad.

Rep. David Valadao, meanwhile, is begging Trump to ease up on tariffs because his Central Valley farmers are drowning. Hey Dave—maybe think about that before you sign onto the trade war choir. Turns out, when you let a guy who bankrupts casinos run trade policy, your almond exports go to hell.

And while we’re here—how’s that economy working out?

Trump’s tariffs have jacked up prices on steel, aluminum, and farm equipment. Local businesses from all across the state are screaming. Costs are rising, jobs are disappearing, and the only thing GOP lawmakers offer is more culture war posturing, and a new round of “Biden ruined everything” tweets from the golf course.

Meanwhile, Governor Newsom and AG Rob Bonta are spending millions to clean up the legal mess left behind—suing the federal government, shielding innocent residents from federal raids, and trying to keep our state from turning into a boot camp for ICE cosplay.

So, let’s not pretend this is a surprise.

You wanted “law and order”? You got unconstitutional troop deployments in American cities.

You wanted “economic freedom”? You got tariffs gutting California’s farms and businesses.

You wanted “family values”? You got kids in cuffs and leaders like Travis Allen who think grabbing shoulders and lying on disclosure forms is just part of the game.

This isn’t the America you were promised. It’s the America you voted for.

And now that the tanks are rolling, the farmers are broke, and the ICE vans are parked outside your barber shop, don’t act shocked. You made this bed—so lie in it, preferably not on a government-issued cot in a detention center.

Contact Brian Hews at [email protected] or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social

